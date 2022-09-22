It adds to the culinary line-up at the soon-to-open Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah…

It’s a lively Tex-Mex spot with half a dozen openings across Lebanon, and now Esco-bar is setting up shop in Dubai.

Slated to open in October, Esco-bar Coctel y Cocina will open inside the Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah and invites guests to enjoy a sleek, social space with a no-frills menu of Tex-Mex fiesta favourites. The Dubai iteration will be larger than the cosy outposts in Lebanon, with seating for 220 party people across the vibrant indoor restaurant and leafy alfresco terrace.

On the menu, you’ll be able to graze your way through tasty fajitas, quesadillas and tacos, all against the pretty backdrop of Palm West Beach. Speciality cocktails and exotic Latin beats from the resident DJ will add to the fiesta feel.

The Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah story so far

This new hotel, touted to open before the end of the year, will add a trio of exciting drinking and dining outlets to Palm West Beach. Alongside Esco-bar, the hotel will house, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop pool and restaurant. Slated to open in early October TL Mare Nostrum will comprise of a pool club, restaurant and bar, all with jaw-dropping views from its 14th floor perch. We’re also looking forward to partying at Black Flamingo, which promises to bottle up jaw-dropping Miami maximalism and sprinkle it all over a gorgeous restaurant and alfresco terrace that serves up Latin and Caribbean creole dishes.

Esco-bar, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, daily 12pm to 2am, opens October 2022. @escobardubai