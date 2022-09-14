Incredible Miami-inspired interiors will be fused with a menu of Latin and Caribbean flavours…

Palm West Beach may already be one of the hottest spots in the city, but the arrival of Black Flamingo is sure to have the city’s in-the-know crowd flocking to this coveted Palm Jumeirah shoreline.

Opening in the final quarter of the year, Black Flamingo promises to bottle up jaw-dropping Miami maximalism into standout interiors where details will draw you to every corner of the space. On the beach-facing terrace expect bright booths, verdant greenery and lively beats that will draw you for an evening of dinner that turns into drinks and dancing into the night.

The interiors are just as show-stopping, with the whole space designed to be photographed. Vibrant pink neons, shimmering green tiles and super-sized flamingos ooze California-cool.

But it’s not style substance. At the culinary helm will be star chef Reif Othman, who will present a fusion of Latin and Caribbean creole dishes. The flavour-packed menu will take diners on a journey across the islands and cities across the islands and cities of Latin American and the Caribbean, all enhanced with chef Reif’s signature disruptive flair.

The exciting new opening comes from hospitality heavyweights 7 Management, known for their innovative, instant-hit concepts including February 30, which is also on Palm West Beach; lively Amalfi-inspired Italian restaurant, Lucia’s; and Beirut-born nightclub, B018.

“We are so excited to launch Black Flamingo, it promises a one-of-a-kind experience that we know Dubai will go crazy for, says 7 Management CEO Rabih Fakhreddine. “When you walk out of here and people ask you where you were last night, you might as well say Miami, because that’s what Black Flamingo is,” he adds.

We’re already counting down…

Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, opening soon. @blackflamingodxb