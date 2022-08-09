It comes from the luxurious Tonino Lamborghini brand…

If you’re already starting to plan where you’ll be dining and partying once the outdoor season returns, there’s a new opening you might want to know about. Say hello to Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, a Mediterranean-inspired rooftop pool and restaurant opening next month on Palm West Beach.

You may already be familiar with Tonino Lamborghini, heir of the Lamborghini dynasty and founder of his own self-titled empire of luxury goods, hospitality and drinks, which all celebrate classic Italian fashion and style. But this will be the brand’s first foray into the Dubai dining scene. Set to welcome guests atop the soon-to-open Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum promises to bottle up the Mediterranean spirit and bring it to its stunning new 14th floor rooftop home.

First renders show the space will be finished in shimmering aquamarines that nod to its inspiration of the Mediterranean ocean, paired with earthy cream and tan shades. This Mediterranean aesthetic will fuse with Tonino Lamborghini’s signature next-level luxury, which will be evident not only in the attention-to-detail design, but also the menu and service. The picture-perfect rooftop setting will comprise of a pool club, restaurant and bar, all with jaw-dropping views of the city skyline on one side, stretching across Jumeirah and to the Burj Al Arab on the other.

Speaking of the menu, expect to voyage across the Mediterranean with an eclectic collection of dishes from chef Sydney de Hart, with dishes for grazing on poolside, and a more refined menu of a la carte eats to enjoy in the restaurant as the sun sets. Mixology will also be a big part of the Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, and guests can look forward to sipping a refreshing array of cocktails and an expert curation of wines at this stunning new sundowner spot from September.

Alongside the restaurant and bar, we can’t wait for sun-soaked days at the infinity pool, which is lined with plush day beds that give it the feel of beach club on the radiant shores of the Greek or Spanish isles. Here guests will be able to enjoy chilled house sounds and lively DJ sets and some excellent live entertainment.

And for the ultimate luxury Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum experience, you’ll even be able to book a private jacuzzi to soak up the vibes from your own swanky tub. Now that’s partying like a VIP.

@tlmarenostrumdubai