If you’re transitting through Dubai, you should abide by the mask rules at your destination throughout your journey…

You no longer have to wear a face mask when flying with Dubai-based airlines Emirates or flydubai. Both airlines updated information on their websites to reflect the relaxed Covid-19 rules in the UAE which come into effect on Wednesday September 28.

According to the updated information on Emirates’ website, wearing a face mask is now optional on all of its international flights. However if you’re travelling from or transiting through Dubai International Airport (DXB), you may be required to wear a face mask if that is a requirement of your destination country.

Flyubai has also updated its travel guidance for those travelling with the low cost airline. On its website, flydubai now notes that, “effective from September 28 (Wednesday), passengers travelling to Dubai do not need to wear a face mask while on board their flight.”

Wearing a face mask at the airport is either DXB or Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is also now optional, although like the instruction from Emirates, flydubai also advises passengers leaving Dubai to follow mask rules in place at their “final destination or transit point.”

On September 26, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that from this week, masks would no longer be required indoors, except for when on public transport, in medical settings or at mosque. At the time of announcement, the NCEMA said airlines could make their own decisions to enforce mask wearing for passengers.