This sounds paw-some!

If you love animals and want to do something to help contribute to one of the hardworking stray animal charities in the UAE, here’s an event the whole family will love, especially the four-legged ones.

The Flopster community in partnership with The Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center is hosting a fun charity pool party to raise funds to help animals in need. It takes place on Saturday, October 22 from 2pm to 8pm at RAK Animal Welfare Center. Expect plenty to enjoy from meals to shopping, groomers for your pup, behaviourist, and pool access for all.

Tickets for one dog and one adult cost Dhs75. For an additional dog or adult, it’s Dhs20. All the money raised will go to a good cause to help stray and injured animals in need. Register here.

Each attendee will also enter a raffle draw where they can win access for their pet (and one adult) to use the facilities one time at RAKAWC for free in November.

What to expect at the pawsome pool pawty?

Well, essentially this is a doggie pool party, so pack the towels as your fur baby will need them after having a splashing good time.

For pups (or their hoomans) who want to show off, there’s an agility course to tackle, while the posh ones can get a makeover at the grooming stations. If a pup needs a lesson in how to be ‘a good boy/girl’, there are dog handlers and behaviourists at the venue.

Additionally, there will be a doggy market where you can shop for your pet and you can even have them checked out by a veterinarian.

If pet owners want a break, they can refuel at the food and beverage food truck area and soak in music from a live DJ.

Want to make a day of it? Book a staycation at BM Hotels and Resorts – the dog-friendly resort in RAK.

Pool Pawty and Flea Market, Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center, Ras al Khaimah, Oct 22, 3pm to 8pm. @rakawc @meetpetlovers

Images: Supplied