This might just be the most beautiful family photo dump yet…

Today on Instagram, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai shared some adorable photos of himself as a young boy alongside the royal family.

In what seems to be the new Instagram trend ‘photo dumps’, Sheikh Hamdan captions said ‘dump’ with a simple but effective hashtag ‘Hamdan’.

In the photos, the Crown Prince shared, we are lucky enough to see the most adorable shots of a young Sheikh Hamdan with his father, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai out and about in multiple candid shots.

There are also some beautiful images of Sheikh Hamdan with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father.

The Instagram post also includes a very cute shot of Sheikh Hamdan and his brother, HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance holding a trophy and looking exceptionally proud of themselves.

These candid shots are a glimpse into the Sheikh’s young life. With happy faces all around it is no doubt that these photos were shared with only the best of memories attached to them.

You can view all of the photos Sheikh Hamdan has shared in this post here.

Sheikh Hamdan, or Fazza as he is most commonly known as also shared a photo of himself three days before with one of the twins. The photo was captioned ‘brings back memories.’ It is so lovely to see how he has grown from a young man to a doting father sharing similar memories with his own children.

