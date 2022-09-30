The World Tennis League will take place in Dubai in December..

Tennis fans, for the first time ever the World Tennis League is coming to Dubai on Monday, December 19 to Saturday, December 24. The epic six-day sporting and music festival will bring international talents to compete at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena. Plus, top music superstars from around the globe will headline after play each evening for The Greatest Show on Court.

Tennis champions such as Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep, and Alexander Zverev will be in town for the tournament, as well as top artists from around the globe including Dutch DJ superstars, Tiësto and Armin Van Buuren.

With 21 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic is no stranger to Dubai, making his debut at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships back in 2007 and most recently February this year.

Djokovic expressed his excitement for the upcoming World Tennis League: “This new event is exciting, there’s no doubt about it. I absolutely love playing in Dubai, I’ve had a lot of success there over the years and really enjoy the fans. This is something different, and it’s going to be great being a part of it.”

So, who’s playing who? A tennis lottery will take place on November 1 which will split up the 16 players into four teams of four. A Round Robin style tournament will eventually determine the top two teams who will face off in a final day of matches to crown the overall winner.

The World Tennis League have also confirmed that more exciting international acts will be announced in the coming months. While we don’t have any more information regarding tickets, you can sign up for updates on their website.

Coca Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Monday, December 19 to Saturday, December 24. worldtennisleague.com / @worldtennisleague