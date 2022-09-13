Here’s what happened when the Harry Potter star found himself ‘Mall Alone’ in the Dubai attraction…

Who better to promote all the wonderful things to do in Dubai than a bunch of A-listers? Previously, Dubai Tourism drafted in Zac Efron and Jessica Alba in 2021 for an action-packed campaign that saw the duo visit iconic sights including the Burj Al Arab, Dubai Desert and skydiving over the palm Jumeirah. Before that, Expo 2020 called on Thor star Chris Hemsworth to front their promotional video.

This time around, The Dubai Mall has teamed up with Harry Potter star Tom Felton for its new ‘Mall Alone’ campaign, which sees the actor accidentally locked in the mall one night.

The somewhat surprising collaboration sees the English actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the smash hit Harry Potter franchise, enjoy an evening of adventure at the world’s most visited mall.

The 90-second video starts with Tom Felton falling asleep while watching a film inside Reel Cinemas (hopefully not a Harry Potter) and waking up to find himself all alone. He sharply heads to the exit but quickly realises he’s locked in. Turning misfortune into an opportunity, the actor decides to make the most of having a string of top Dubai attractions all to himself – although a serious-looking security guard is hot on his heels and keen to spoil the actor’s fun.

As the two play cat-and-mouse across the mall, we see Felton skipping his way through the atrium, dancing down the underwater tunnel at Dubai Aquarium, taking a 3am swing at the e-golf megastore, leaving clues behind at Kinokinuya bookstore and taking to the ice for a 5am skate around at Dubai Ice Rink.

How did he get out, you ask? We can only imagine he apparated…