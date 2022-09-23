Sponsored: The city’s chicest beach club and restaurant is a fail-safe spot for a dreamy daycation…

Finally we’re saying goodbye to the baking summer heat, and bonjour once more to breezy beach days. And few places are better to welcome the new season than the sun-soaked shores of Twiggy. Just as iconic in Dubai’s beachfront scene as its namesake was in the modelling world of the swinging sixties, here the world is your oyster.

Sitting pretty on the edge of Dubai Creek at Park Hyatt Dubai, this elegant beach club and Mediterranean restaurant envelopes a shimmering lagoon, flanked by sugary soft sand. At the lagoon, days begin from 9am, where guests can recline on a lounger topping up their tan, take a languid dip in the infinity pool, or graze on bites while catching up over crisp glasses of rose.

Those looking for a more extensive dining experience can retreat upstairs to the Provence-inspired restaurant. Here, on-point aesthetics include subtle, chic lines that give way to stunning sea views, a nautical palette and tactile rattans that stand out against the subdued pastels.

The sun-dappled terrace is enhanced by holiday-worthy scenes below, and diners can linger over the sun-kissed flavours of the Mediterranean. Think seabass carpaccio garnished with black truffle, Provencal squid, and fish or lobster straight off the grill – along with an impressive sushi selection.

It comes from the team behind Dubai hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa, bringing hospitality nous and sublime service to the city in a way that is second to none.

Part show-stopping beach club, part sublime French-Mediterranean restaurant, this is everything we love about destination dining – minus the airport queues.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Club St. Port Saeed, daily 9am to sunset (lagoon), 12pm to 2am (restaurant). Tel: (0)4 602 1105, twiggy.ae