It’s always nice to receive a flower delivery but imagine walking through the world’s largest flower garden hand in hand with your partner. Dubai Miracle Garden is gearing up to return for its new season this October and with the weather getting cooler, this perfectly spells out romance. Expect more than 150 million flowers in full bloom – just imagine how many photo memories you will walk away with. It’s Dhs55 per adult and tickets can be booked here when it reopens.

Have a romantic picnic by the beach

Surprise your loved one with this pretty tent pop-up. Pop Up Picnic Events offers the ultimate picnic experience by creating a private romantic set-up for you. Pick from a beachside location, Safa Park or Al Quoz Pond. Food is not included in the price, but you can always order your partner’s favourite meal to-go or impress them with your culinary skills. Message the team here to find out their prices as there are a number of options to choose from.

Drive out of the city to Love Lakes

Located in the serene Al Qudra oasis, couples will just love taking in the sights and sounds of Love Lake Dubai. The popular spot consists of two large, interconnected heart-shaped lakes. You can set up a picnic or enjoy a barbecue together in the designated areas while taking in the greenery. There are sculptures of hearts dotted around the location and you may even spot swans and other wildlife. It is open 24 hours a day and is free to enter.

Dance with your partner at RollDXB

Relive your childhood with your loved one at RollDXB while soaking in the retro vibes. There’s upbeat music, colourful lights and more to keep you company as you glide across the floor (hopefully, you won’t fall). On Saturday and Sunday, it opens at 10am making it a fun way to start your day. Prices start from Dhs65 per person for an hour.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Tel: (0)4 238 6206. @rolldxb

Book a private luxury yacht cruise

Spend time with your partner, pop the question or celebrate an anniversary onboard a private luxury yacht. and enjoy the beautiful skyline while you relax on deck. This tour departs from Dubai Marina and there are a number of cruising routes to choose from spanning one hour to six hours. Based on what package you pick, you will pass by top Dubai landmarks such as Ain Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab, World Islands and more. You can add on services such as food, live barbecue, decorations, DJ, water sports, performances and more. Prices start from Dh1,799. Read more and make your bookings here.

Have some fun at The Surf House

The adventurous couple can bead to The Surf House where they can opt to surf or do stand-up paddle. Rental prices start from Dhs75 (for one hour). For a joint activity, opt for the double kayak and pay Dhs150 for an hour.

Villa 110, Umm Suqeim 2, 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 591 7159, surfingdubai.com

