The airline is rolling out more of the new cabins from December…

After officially launching on August 1, Emirates Airline is adding even more destinations for its premium economy cabins. Using newly retrofitted A380s, passengers can enjoy the comforts of premium economy on flights to New York JFK, Auckland, Melbourne, San Francisco and Singapore.

Flights to New York JFK with premium economy will start from December 1, Auckland will begin on January 15, 2023, followed by Melbourne on February 1, 2023. San Francisco will be available from February 15, 2023 while premium economy will launch for Singapore on March 1, 2023.

Updates are also being made to the existing roster, starting with Sydney on December 15, when premium economy will be available on all flights. From January 1, 2023, London Heathrow will receive its third daily service with premium economy, and a second A380 with premium economy to New York JFK from March 15, 2023.

Emirates will also start A380 services with a Premium Economy debut to Christchurch from March 26, 2023 as an extension of the Dubai to Sydney service.

What to expect in premium economy

Not only can passengers enjoy extra comfort, customers can look forward to a dedicated check-in area for Premium Economy at Dubai International airport, or utilise the self-service check in kiosks in the hall to avoid queues. Premium Economy passengers will also enjoy a welcome drink in fine glassware, and a Business Class-style meal service with chinaware and stainless steel cutlery wrapped in linen napkin.

