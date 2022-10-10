It’s here, it’s finally here…

With events season in full swing, this list could be ‘about a thousand awesome things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend’ but we had neither the time nor the patience to service the Task. So we picked 10 of our faves. We hope you like them. It was tough choosing what made the cut.

Friday, October 21

New at the movies this weekend

With the audiences and critics both returning thumbs-up verdicts on James Gunn’s spectacular The Suicide Squad, its streaming spin-off Peacemaker, and Matt Reeves’ The Batman — it feels fair to say (especially in relation to the tumultuous Snydervese years) that DC is currently on something of a hot streak with their screen time. Next up in the court of comic book adaptions is Black Adam — released in cinemas across the UAE today, October 20. And the pressure on this movie to further the upward DCEU trend feels Atlantian. You can read the full review here, but our verdict was this: If you don’t ask too much of it, Black Adam is a film you can enjoyably spend an evening chewing popcorn through. Our advice — sit down, tune in, Rock on…

What’s his name..?

He’s somewhat of a regular on the UAE’s performing scene, but you can expect a capital night out when Jason Derulo lands at Saadiyat Beach Club this week. As part of an epic Abu Dhabi Showdown Week line-up, the Want To Want Me R&B superstar will headline on the sandy Saadiyat shores on Friday October 21 and we’re sure you Won’t Wanna Go Home after this amazing set. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for gents, with Derulo due on stage at 9pm on Friday night. You can get your tickets now via saadiyatbeachclub.ae.

Golf business

To show off just how above par the good time credentials at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club truly are, they’re throwing a four day festival of fun, free sports clinics and huge discounts on dining. It’s teeing off on Thursday, October 20 and makes a final approach shot on Sunday, October 23, 2022 and there’s an open invite for you to come on down and frolic on the fairways. On Friday there’s discounted Italian al forno fare at Roots (9am to 10pm) bolstered by the interactive entertainment of a kids art and crafts corner (5pm to 7pm). Next up, the inaugural Yas Acres Grill House — a brunch style grill grazing session, sharing set menu dinner with a welcome drink and choice of beverage packages. The soft drink option is Dhs240, house is Dhs490 – with high demand, advance bookings are strongly recommended. Find the full schedule of events here.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Yas Island. Tel: (02) 404 3004, viyagolf.com/weekender

A truly wunder-bar

We’re not sure how the American writer that is the namesake of this popular Abu Dhabi watering hole felt about Oktoberfest, but we can’t help thinking if he saw the spread that was on offer here, he couldn’t help but be im-prost. Decked out in Bavarian finery and in addition to the many wunderful daily deals on offer at Hemingway’s — the alfresco beer garden invites you to experience a special limited edition German-inspired a la carte menu that includes sauerkraut, German sausage, roasted chicken, pretzel bread, mashed potatoes and more.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, daily, 4pm to 2pm. @radissonbluauh

Saturday, October 22

Fuel for life

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island has sketched out a road map for a day of wellness shenanigans that are actually kind of making us rethink our entire lives. In a good way. Taking place on October 22, entry is completely free, but there will be opportunities to make ‘in-hotel purchases (including delicious nutritious juice blends)’ to help raise funds for the Pinktober awareness raising campaign. This ‘Fuel Happening’ has been organised in conjunction with holistic fitness gurus, Barry’s (who recently opened their first gym in abu dhabi), and they’ll be pushing you the limit with a wide range of calorie torching drills. There’s input from Soul & Skin Wellness, offering a more gentle way to get well and it all ends up with a bit of poolside chill therapy. Namaste friends.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat June, 12 from 8..30am to 3.30pm. Tel: (02) 656 0000, wabudhabi.sales@whotels.com The littlest Soho A very different sort of garden party is heading to Little Soho, at the Al Ain Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, launching on Saturday October 22. There’s no cucumber sandwiches, a complete absence of dainty pocrelain tea sets and very-little-to-no raised pinky fingers. The Secret Garden Brunch is a wild, alfresco-terraced fiesta — an enchanted party brunch born on the decks of Dubai’s famous Flair No.5. And now the secret is out, at large and at brunch in the emirate next door. Going down every Saturday betweem 1pm and 4.30pm, this new Abu Dhabi Corniche enclave of the Secret Garden Party brings the same energy to the UAE’s brunch-set, with live performances from a sax player, drummer, dancers and DJ. Little Soho, Al Ain Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, from Dhs299. secret-parties.com

The Filini Garden brunch offers excellent Italian food at *mamma mia* value. There is an air-conditioned terrace with lush coastal views and live entertainment. Dishes include pasta, pizza and meats, with a special dessert bar to round things off. Afternoons kick off at 12.30pm, followed by an after-brunch party beginning at 4pm with packages from Dhs99.

Filini Garden, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Yas Island, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs139 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs299 with sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @filinigarden

UF-See Any weekend at Cafe Del Mar is a good weekend, but this weekend is better than most. On Friday October 21 Jerusalema artist Nomcebo (the vocals featured on the chorus) will be appearing on stage for a very special performance. Whilst on Saturday — you can get involved in a pool-based UFC viewing party, which is handy if you didn’t manage to get ticket to see it live, because it’s another fully sold out event. Throughout the day there will be opportunities to meet some of the UFC biggest hitters. Tickets start at Dhs100. Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront. Tel: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Sunday, October 23

Bord Eauing on the fabulous

Bord Eau, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi’s fine French dining restaurant is back — relaunching with a very special guest, the two Michelin Star awarded Chef Sylvain Sendra. He’s taking some well-earned annual leave from his famous Parisian eatery, La Fleur De Pave to put together a six-course gourmand extravaganza that will be available to sample at Bord Eau from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23 as part of the Shangri-La’s coveted Culinary Master Series. Prices start at Dhs448, it’s Dhs696 for the menu with wine pairing and for those of you with aspirations of one day adding a Michelin Star to your own CV, there’s a hands-on cooking class for Dhs158 (with a glass of wine included).

After the limited run of Michelin-grade morsals, weekly operations at Bord Eau are set to commence from October 28, 2022. A grand return to the canal views, charcuterie sharing milieu, and spectacular French dishes from a refined menu.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Culinary Masters menu available Oct 20 to 23, priced from Dhs448. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

She’s an easel lover

Full disclosure, it’s not happening this weekend but these events sell out well in advance so we’re advising you to get in there now. There’s a three hour guided paint and grape session, hosted by the creative masters at Artfem, at Saadiyat Beach Club on October 25. It’s Dhs395, which includes three hours of beachfront food, drink, art materials, expert tuition, live jazz music and you get to take your art piece home. When we joined the team at the recent Movenpick Al Marjan Island Lock In event, it truly was one of the highlights.

La Salle, Saadiyat Beach Club, Oct 25, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs395. artfemdxb.com

Images: Provided/Getty