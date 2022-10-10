Libra season is in full swing…

Whether you believe that the arbitrary position of the stars at your precise time of birth manifests certain and very specific character traits or not, the oft told tale goes that Librans cannot make decisions. Or maybe they can. And if, with it being peak Libra season right now, that sounds a little like you, we’ve laid out some options below which should make choosing what to do with your weekend easier. Or harder. But potentially infinitely more fun.

Friday, October 14

Tokyo thrift

If you haven’t tried the pizzas at Japanese street food phenomenon Akiba Dori yet, well *shakes head*. Look we’re not mad, we’re just disappointed but there is good news — the neon-splashed waterfront hangout at Yas Bay just launched an incredible, magnificently munificent new Friday deal. The pizza party is carb carnival that truly takes some topping (thank you we’re here all week), and we’re putting it out there – might be Yas Bay’s ‘best in class’ new date night. Two signature Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizzas of your choice, plus a salad and two hours of on-tap, free-flow house wine all for just Dhs179 for two people. Mama mia san *gestures in Japanese-Italian*.

Pier 71, Yas Bay Waterfront, Fri Dhs179, midday to midnight. Tel: (04) 770 7949, @akibadori

For the Louvre of Impressionism

It’s been almost five years since Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors in November 2017 on Saadiyat Island in the capital. The art museum has bought a plethora of exhibitions over the years which has drawn in scores of visitors, but one art lovers won’t want to miss is Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity. Famous impressionist artists include Oscar-Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Berthe Marie Pauline Morisot, Camille Pissarro and Alfred Sisley. And visitors to the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be able to see all of these artists’ masterpieces at the exhibition. It features more than 100 paintings, 40 drawings and prints, 20 photographs and even a contemporary video installation structured into fifteen sections.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, exhibition free to enter with museum general admission ticket, under 18s enter for free, Tue to Sun 10am to 6.30pm, closed Mon, until Feb 5, 2023, Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Sport brunching

You may already be aware but in case you haven’t seen the faint green light, statement venue, Ray’s Bar — found 62 floors up the enduringly handsome Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, hosts a Gatsby themed brunch and we honestly couldn’t imagine a more appropriate home for it. It takes place between 7pm and 11pm every Friday and comes with prices from Dhs379 (house and cocktails package). The Gatsby brunch celebrates the wild, bougie excess of the 1920s and the party pedigree of the mercurial titular socialite from the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, The Great Gatsby. Famed for throwing the most extravagant fiestas, this Abu Dhabi Gatsby tribute offers table service, live entertainment, a roaring soundtrack supplied by an on-theme double act, and a menu of classic British and international cocktail party dishes.

Level 62, Conrad Abu Dhabi, W Corniche Road, Fri 7pm and 11pm, from Dhs379. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @raysbarabudhabi

Saturday, October 15

Brush flicks and Chill

Grills@Chill’O is no stranger to serving up artful plates of food, but this Saturday — there’s a much more interactive sort of creativity on offer at the breezy terrace. It’s hosting a ‘meet and paint’ evening, led by the talented Fosca Garcia, here Dhs275 gets you three hours of live music, unlimited drinks and a cheese board along with all the materials and expert tutorage, to get your inner Caravaggio out onto the canvas. Book now via the foscart.zbni.co website

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Sat 4pm to 7pm, Dhs275. Tel: (02) 813 7777, @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Lisbon to your heart

There’s a tidy new Portuguese tapas night available at The Warehouse under the banner of Fado e Amigos. Set to the background buzz of a live Bairro Alto serenade, discerning diners can pick up two plates of tapas and two hours of beer and Portuguese wine for just Dhs165. Dishes include prego steak rolls, cod fritters, spiced chicken gizzards, pica pau, and the iconic custard dessert — pasteis de nata. Additional plates are available at Dhs28 per plate, and there’s 30 per cent off Portuguese wine for the rest of the night.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Fri 5pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552, rotanatimes.com

Green screen

Cinema in the Park is back at Umm Al Emarat Park — a series of free-to-watch (although you need to pay the Dhs10 entry park entrance fee) movies screening over the weekend each week between now and the return of sweaty back season. This weekend’s line-up includes the wish-granting flagrant stret-rattery of Disney’s Aladdin and the RihRih-voiced, misfit-trumping attempted xenocide of DreamWorks’ Home.

You’ll find showings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm — and popcorn is available to purchase on site. Mushrif area, entry to the park is charged at Dhs10 per person. Located at Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

The whole brunch is greater than the dim sum of its parts

The Yum Cha brunch at high-end restaurant, Dai Pai Dong is a must for lovers of Cantonese cooking. The four-hour affair offers delectable dumplings and dim sum, roasted duck, a live hot pot station and more. It’s a relaxed atmosphere and youngsters are welcome, too.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Galleria Mall, Sat noon to 4pm, Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs428 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 813 5588. @daipaidongad

Sunday, October 16

A Capila

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has put together a Sunday itinerary that we feel builds a claim of potentially being the very best way to round off your Abu Dhabi weekend. Whilst not technically labled as a brunch — the Capila Pool Bar & Grill pool day package offers many of the same benefits in addition to pool access. There’s the food — centres around a Latin American theme, perfect for sharing, with a live taceras station, deeply flavourful ceviches, and an absolutely fuego selection of anticuchos flame grilled to perfection at the poolside barbecue. If you opt for the house package, it’s not just the standard beer and wine round up that’s included in the grown up drink collection either. You’ll be invited to raises glasses of frozen classic cocktails, rosé frozé, signature cocktails and a range of zero per cent mocktails.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Sunday midday to 4pm, soft Dhs210 house Dhs295, kids go free. Tel: (02) 208 6888, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

Nonna your business

Saadiyat Island’s authentic beachfront Italian trattoria has a recently launched a ‘Nonna Antonia’s Brunch‘ brunch. Taking place between 3pm and 6pm on Sundays diners will be to sample some of the restaurant’s insanely strong antipasti, pasta (or ‘pizza of the day’ on request), and mains, along with a dessert. It’s priced from just Dhs195 and that is a vanishingly small price to pay for a conveyor belt of some of the best Italian food in the capital.

Antonia, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, brunch promotion Sun, 3pm to 6pm, from Dhs195, house package Dhs245. Tel: (02) 667 2554, @antonia.uae

Making a racket

Brand new and straight off the bat, Al Forsan International Sports Resort has just unveiled a sparkling collection of six box-fresh indoor, climate-controlled padel courts to join their existing outdoor courts. It’s the racket sport that the world is going crazy for right now, played in doubles across a net with a ‘sort of squash-y twist’ to the playable area. On site you’ll find comfortable changing rooms, a delicious menu and a fully-stocked retail shop. And whilst there are several padel court complexes now dotted around Abu Dhabi, few locations have a) the number b) the indoor and c) the luxurious facilities seen at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

The courts are open daily from 7am until 1am, priced from Dhs240 per hour. Book via playtomic app or call: (800) 9900

Images: Provided