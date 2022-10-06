Try the What’s On weekday challenge today…

Would you like your week to have a healthy, natural glow? Our patented no-more-tears formula gets to work on the seven signs of boredom, gets to the site of ennui — fast, lab tests of shown significant improvements 99 per cent of household smiles. Ask your local journalist if What’s On is right for you (it is).

Monday, October 24

Dive in cinema

One of our favourite, most experientially exotic ways to catch alfresco films in the capital — dive in movies at the WB Abu Dhabi, is now back. The bathing box office list includes classics from the great and powerful Warner Bros. nostalgia vault. Late this week, there are opportunities to catch vintage Harry Potter action and the Teen Titans movie. You can take up the ‘don’t let the popcorn get soggy’ challenge with screenings taking place daily between 7pm and 9pm. It’s not just reserved for in house guests either — anybody with a day pass can get involved. For adults on weekdays it’s Dhs150, but you get a massive Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and beverage, kids between four and 12 are Dhs50. At weekends it’s Dhs250 (with Dhs150 back in credit), kids are Dhs75.

Yas Island. Tel: (02) 815 0000, hilton.com

Tuesday, October 25

Seoul food

If you’re wondering where you can satisfy that Korean BBQ craving in the capital — Mukbang Shows, puts on quite the performance. They’re currently running a weekday lunchtime (Mon to Thu, midday to 5pm) all-you-can eat BBQ deal for just Dhs49, that includes beef, chicken, squid, prawns, alogside a la carte servings of famous Korean street food — gimari, haemul pajeon and eomuk guk. Literally no idea what that is, but it all sounds jolly lovely. There’s a premium option with wagyu ,ribeye, tenderloin and striploin for Dhs189 and the interior design is 150 per cent cherry blossom K-Prop whimsy. They currently have two branches, one in Muroor and a brand new branch in Elektra. Oh and they also deliver.

Electra Street and Muroor Road, 10am to 1am. Tel: (02) 564 04 46 (Elektra), Tel: (02) 886 5150 (Muroor), @mukbangshowae

Im-prost with the fest

Breezy beachfront Corniche hotel, Bab Al Qasr has partnered up with Future Land and is hosting one of the biggest alfresco Oktoberfest celebrations. With an unforgettable experience like no other, get your brats and beers here. The two week party has already kicked off as of October 15, so you can head over now. The whole family is invited to come down and get involved with one of the most authentic, and activity-packed Oktoberfests in the city with a whole host of fun interactive opportunities, delicious food and more. Enjoy the best of Bavaria at Bab Al Qasr.

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Oct 15 to 30 from 2pm to 1am. Starts from Dhs175 for 5 coupons which is redeemable on food and drinks. Tel: (0)2 205 3000, babalqasr.com

Wednesday, October 26

Lights of the Bay

Ahead of acclaimed Indian music director AR ‘the Mozart of Madras’ Rahman’s massive Bollywood-flavoured spectacular at the Etihad Arena this weekend — Yas Bay is getting its own Indian glow-up in honour of and homage to Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Between October 24 and 29 join in the kaleidoscopic festivities, with bhangra dancers and dhol drummers (6pm to 11pm), henna painting stations and more. In the mood for top-tier South Asian culinary wows? We recommend heading to Zeera on Pier 71 — comfy pews, great views and authentic chews.

Yas Bay, October 24 and 29, 6pm to 11pm. @yasbayuae

Thursday, October 27

SIN + TAX error

One of the World’s 100 Best Bars — SIN + TAX is picking up sticks in its native South Africa, and heading to The Abu Dhabi EDITION for a very special takeover. A hand selected crew of master mixologists will set up shop in Library Bar — delivering chapters of cliffhanging craft cocktails, page-turning beverage blends and mixology fit for living happily ever after.

Library Bar, The Abu Dhabi EDITION, events running Thu to Sat, 7pm to 11pm, advance reservation required. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @abudhabiedition

Good energy only

Feeling exhausted? October stressing you out babes? Keep calm… Emirates Palace is hosting private energy reading and group meditation sessions with spiritual guru Justin Andries. The 60-minute group meditation session will take place on Thursday, October 27 at 6.30pm October 29 at midday and is priced at Dhs110. The guided meditation will incorporate deep breathing practices, bringing about relief from inner stress and encouraging a calmer, more accepting outlook on life.

Emirate Palace, Corniche area, Dhs110. Private sessions: October 27 (6.30pm) and Oct 29. Group meditation: October 22 and 23, 10am to 11am. Tel:(02) 690 7885. epauh-spa@mohg.com

