The St. Regis Saadiyat has a very special new way for you to enjoy your sundowners…

Hold our cape and monocle because, do we have some incredibly exciting bougie new bar news for you… The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is undoubtedly one of the most conspicuously handsome hotels in Abu Dhabi, it’s hemmed by the island’s distinctive turquoise surf and its halls are decked out in that trademark, effortlessly suave St. Regis style.

Signature chic

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island then has set the bar pretty high for any watering hole contained within it. Which leads us rather conveniently to the brand new Caviar & Champagne Bar, setting up sophisticated shop inside the existing Signature 3 venue.

It’s essentially a permanent pop-up, offering a double golden hour sparkling service between 5pm and 7pm. The perfect spot for sartorial sea view sundowners, elevated date nights and showing the full followship of your IG feed ‘look ma, I made it’.

Roe from different area codes

On the menu, you will not be surprised to learn, you can find artfully garnished caviar, served with chopped chives, shallots, capers, Melba toast and blinis.

For both the experimentally curious and confirmed connoisseurs of fish roe, there’s a curated ‘Caviar Indulgence’ experience which includes samples of rich and honey-buttery Beluga caviar to the famously earthy Baeri caviar and decisively nutty Oscietre Gold caviar.

And of course the other half of the nominaclature is represented in beverage abundance — with a wide range of haute fizzy pop. And a special focus on bottles and glasses of bubbles from Côte des Blancs vineyards, located inside the Champagne region’s fabled “Golden Triangle”.

Ooh la la, indeed.

The Signature 3, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 498 8443, restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Images: Provided