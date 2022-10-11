One of our favourite courses served by the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season…

The dates for the Abu Dhabi Culinary Season 2022 have now been announced, events kicked off on October 5, and will draw to a close on December 5. This supersized edition of the foodie festival celebrates a year of truly astonishing capital developments. There have been colossal new restaurant openings, the arrival of MENA 50 Best and Michelin Guide measuring sticks, and some exciting fresh cheffing talent laying their toques with our precious emirate.

This year the event table will be neatly arranged around a central theme of ‘Flavours Abu Dhabi’. Pretty broad brush strokes there, but we cannot deny, absolutely appropriate. Abu Dhabi offers a diverse selection of intensely individual taste adventures as well as some unique blends of world cuisine. A cosmopolitan collection of all places, and yet more than the sum of those parts.

And one of the most important secret ingredients in the Culinary Season’s recipe for success is the Chef’s Table series. The format for which sees some of the capital’s top kitchens plating up limited time three and four-course menus for deliciously accessible prices.

This year’s taste makers

Chef’s Table 2022 gets underway this Saturday, October 15 and will include fine dining gasro-noms from some of our tried-and-tasted Abu Dhabi favourites.

We don’t have the full details yet for all the culinary collaborators — but we know that Michelin Star-garnering talent Antonia Guida’s restaurant, Talea will be offering four-courses of Italian indulgence for Dhs400; the outstanding Japanese eatery Niri is proposing a special three course menu for Dhs300; word famous Hakkasan also has a three course menu of Cantonese modern classics at Dhs388; and another of the city’s stunning Japanese diners, Chef Akmal Anuar’s Otoro is giving you the otoroputinity to dine out on two appetisers and one main course for just Dhs185.

We also know that LPM, Oak Room, Lighthouse, Moksh, Paradiso, Fouquet’s, Vakava and more will be joining the fine dining foray — but the full specs of their promotions are still TBC. More news on this as we get it.

