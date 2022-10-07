Bord Eau will resume its finessed French dining from October 20…

Even before the recent announcement that Abu Dhabi is now a Michelin Guide city (we’re just waiting for November to hear who’s been honoured), the city’s culinary credentials really seemed to have shifted up a few gears in the last year.

We’ve seen some spectacular new additions to the capital’s Encyclopedia Gastronomica — particularly on Yas Island, Saadiyat, and the Corniche. But something we’re incredibly excited for this month is less of a ‘something new’ and a bit more of a ‘something is back, and looking in better shape than ever’.

Bord Eau, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi’s fine French dining restaurant is back — relaunching with a very special guest, the two Michelin Star awarded Chef Sylvain Sendra.

He’s taking some well-earned annual leave from his famous Parisian eatery, La Fleur De Pave to put together a six-course gourmand extravaganza that will be available to sample at Bord Eau from Thursday, October 20 to Sunday, October 23 as part of the Shangri-La’s coveted Culinary Master Series.

Prices start at Dhs488, it’s Dhs696 for the menu with wine pairing and for those of you with aspirations of one day adding a Michelin Star to your own CV, there’s a hands-on cooking class for Dhs168 (with a glass of wine included).

What’s On the menu?

Highlights from this all star meal include “An amuse bouche centred around Ravioli and paired with mushrooms and eggs,’ ‘Classique Choux Fleur Vanilla served with a creamy purée,’ and ‘Pigeon molasses of pomegranates, sumac, beetroot, and black currants’”

After the limited run of Michelin-grade morsals, weekly operations at Bord Eau are set to commence from October 28, 2022. A grand return to the canal views, charcuterie sharing milieu, and spectacular French dishes from a refined menu.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Culinary Masters menu available Oct 20 to 23, priced from Dhs488. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Images: Provided