Just in: two more big names announced for epic post-match performance…

Huge news for UK grime fans…British rap artists AJ Tracey and Aitch are performing in Dubai, live and direct, on Saturday, December 3 at the epic football fan zone in Ibn Battuta. The artists will headline after the first round of the tournament’s knockout stages.

The venue is Precision Football’s new state-of-the-art football facility, the event organiser is Press Play, a new multimedia brand set to bring incredible music, sport and culture experiences to the city. Together, they’ll be bringing a festival-like atmosphere to the Ibn Battuta fan zone from November 19 to December 18.

Tables are available to book online now with standard tickets from Dhs395, plush VIP tickets for Dhs695, and top level dugouts are Dhs1,500 per person.

If you aren’t familiar with the names, AJ Tracey is a renowned British rapper known for hit tracks Ladbroke Grove, Thiago Silva, and Butterflies. He will be going back-to-back with Manchester rapper, Aitch. Aitch has been dropping hit after hit since 2018 with his debut single Straight Rhymez. His recent popular songs include Taste (Make it Shake), Buss Down, and Baby. The two grime artists are also on a track together, Rain, which was released in 2020.

Other performances confirmed for Press Play football fan festival include Lethal Bizzle and JME on November 25 after the England vs. USA match. Rudimental will perform on November 29, post Wales vs. England. A further nine names are yet to be revealed. If the first five are anything to go by, we’re sure they will be epic.

Precision Football, Ibn Battuta Mall. Book via pressplaywithus.com or call (058) 594 2383.

Images: Social/Provided