Oktoberfest is back in the capital and Bab Al Qasr is happy to be your host…

The breezy beachfront Corniche hotel has partnered up with Future Land and is hosting one of the biggest alfresco Oktoberfest celebrations. With an unforgettable experience like no other, get your brats and beers here.

The two week party has already kicked off as of October 15, so you can head over now. The whole family is invited to come down and get involved with one of the most authentic, and activity-packed Oktoberfests in the city with a whole host of fun interactive opportunities, delicious food and more. Enjoy the best of Bavaria at Bab Al Qasr.

What to expect

Jovial Bavarian tunes, beers, and an unforgettable party like no other. The talented live band will set the mood, followed by a DJ who will have you jamming all night long. The cosy garden-party set up is complete with beanbags, fairy lights and a designated kids’ zone.

Children can enjoy a jumping castle and activities for the whole family means that you can strap into your lederhosen and get involved in raucously fun competitions like keg rolling. The Oktoberfest tradition of the chicken dance will have everybody up and shaking their tail feathers.

From premium meats and sausages to golden home baked pretzels and gingerbread. Delight your taste buds with the scrumptious array of specialities. There will also be charming pop up bars that will keep the drinks flowing – delivered from Munich for the occasion.

So raise a stein and lace up those dirndls for an all-ages extravaganza of genuine German wunder, enjoying all that Bab Al Qasr and Future Land have to offer at this super Oktoberfest. Say Prost, enjoy a bratwurst or two and get your dancing shoes on for two weeks of jam-packed Bavarian fun.

Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Oct 15 to 30 from 2pm to 1am. Starts from Dhs175 for 5 coupons which is redeemable on food and drinks. Tel: (0)2 205 3000, babalqasr.com

