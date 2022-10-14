There are plenty of new bars in Dubai to check out and one you don’t want to miss is The Birdcage in Dubai. Much attention has been paid to the design of The Birdcage, from the glittering chandeliers to the vibrant purple and pink neon bar, which features chic gothic elements.

Found on the third floor at the Pullman Downtown Hotel, we choose a seat by the window to enjoy the views of Dubai. Inside is just as eye-catching though, with neon lighting, holograms of birds, as well as a digital display behind the DJ and bar. The vibe here is different – inviting, relaxing and freeing. We’re told that the mood starts off relaxing but post-10pm, it’s ‘party time’. And the DJ gets it just right, skillfully matching the atmosphere with his music as the night progresses.

We turn our eyes to the cocktail menu, which takes us on a journey with Jonathan Gold (a fictitious character), and his adventurous life in drinks. We opt for a Ronin and Negroni (Dhs85), a pleasantly balanced cocktail, which is both sweet and bitter, but the highlight was the kaffir leaf, which added zest to each sip. The Rob Roy (Dhs90) also arrives along with smoky theatrics, and manages to balance sweet and bitter without being overly strong.