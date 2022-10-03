Sit back and relax with a cuppa while the little ones play…

Sometimes parents just want to enjoy a cup of coffee in a cafe while the little loves of their lives can play to their heart’s content.

Looking for a spot to visit? These cafes in Dubai are designed with kids’ play areas keeping the little ones in mind.

Here are 5 family-friendly cafes in Dubai with play areas

Cafe Confetti

This small and cozy cafe is one of the perfect places for you to enjoy a latte or two while chatting with your fellow mum friends. Bring the little ones as they can enjoy one of the many toys while under your watchful eye. The German cafe serves up delicious waffles, crepes and breakfast dishes.

Cafe Confetti, Cluster U, Lake level, Jumeriah Lake Towers, Al Seef, open daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 5546206, cafeconfettidubai.com, @cafe.confetti.dubai

FiaFia

FiaFia is a cafe born out of a mother’s dream for a clean and safe place for her children to play, where she could keep a watchful eye while relaxing with friends. The cafe is dedicated to creating long-lasting memories for your little ones in their ever-changing environment that promotes socialisation and imagination.

FiaFia, various locations in Dubai. First hour Dhs55, Dhs30 for every additional hour, Dhs120 full day, fiafia.com, @fiafiakidsplay

Orange Wheels

The perfect blend of learning and play takes place at Orange Wheels. Orange Wheels offer a wide range of play experiences that will stimulate and keep your kids entertained. From interactive cooking stations to a soft play area, they ensure that all ages 10 and below are catered to. For parents, there is a cafe to sit back and relax while the little ones play.

Orange Wheels, various locations around Dubai, orangewheels.com, @orangewheelsuae

Playtorium

Built out of the love of children, this playground allows children of all ages, from toddlers to pre-teens, to explore and use their fiercest imagination. They thrive on creating a happy experience for both children and parents alike. While kids play to their heart’s content, parents can enjoy a coffee and snacks at their cafe.

Playtorium, The Meadows Village, open daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)52 838 4116, playtorium.ae, @playtorium.ae

Wavehouse

If you have older kids in tow, hightail it to Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm, where the bowling alley and arcade offer hours of family entertainment. When hunger strikes, dine on the breezy outdoor terrace overlooking Aquaventure waterpark, with a menu loaded with burgers, pizzas and other kid-friendly fodder.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantisthepalm.com

