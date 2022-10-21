Craig David presents TS5 and Gorgon City to headline Emirates Dubai 7s

Huge musical acts join an epic sporting calendar…

Emirates Dubai 7s returns from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 3, and this year it’s going big, with huge musical acts and epic sporting talent. Taking to the stage over the huge UAE National Day weekend will be international headliners Gorgon City, Craig David Presents TS5 and the Cuban Brothers, promising to amplify the epic weekend-long experience.

On Friday December 2, Gorgon City will headline the Frequency on 8 stage, bringing their heady mix of big room house and underground heaters to The Sevens Stadium. The British DJ duo, made up of Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott, promise to deliver an unforgettable set of some of their biggest productions from more than a decade spent in music. Prepare to rave to the likes of Imagination, There For You and Ready For Your Love.

On Saturday December 3, the sun will set to the sounds of the Cuban Brothers on the Beats on Two stage. As comedy hip-hop cabaret acts go, the Cuban Brothers are irresistibly fun – and they’re kind of a big deal. These guys have sold out global tours, played at the world’s biggest festivals, and their celebrity fans include the likes of Elton John, Robbie Williams and Damian Hirst. The threesome’s high-energy parody set mixes funk, soul and hip-hop bangers with breakdancing and banter for an utterly bonkers show that must be experienced to be believed.

Then closing the show on the Frequency on 8 stage, fans can look forward to Craig David presents TS5 on Saturday night. From humble beginnings where Craig David would spin at exclusive pre-parties at his home in Malibu, TS5 has become a unique mix where the solo artist, DJ and producer sings, MC’s and works the crowd while mixing musical magic that ranges from old school anthems to swing beats. Of course, expect to hear a few of David’s biggest hits, like 7 Days, Fill Me In, Walking Away, and Rewind.

New for 2022

This year the event will have three stages, all given an update for 2022, playing host to some brilliant headline performers. The main stage, Frequency on 8, is back and bigger than ever, with international headliners on Friday and Saturday. The Beats on Two stage will host performances on all three days of the tournament, with three levels, VIP experiences and a special surprise on Saturday to have you partying all the way to the finals. Rugby Rocks – the showcase stage for the very best local talents – returns with even more space to have you rocking all weekend long.

Tickets

Entry on Thursday December 1 is free, and on Friday December 2, day tickets are priced at Dhs400. Saturday December 3, it’s the finals day and tickets are priced at Dhs375. General admission for the whole weekend is Dhs475, or Dhs575 with reserved seating.