Sunscreen by day, big screen by night…

With breezy evenings and a dip in humidity, we’re calling it, this is peak outdoors cinema season in Abu Dhabi right now.

And one of our favourite, most experientially exotic ways to catch alfresco films in the capital — dive in movies at the WB Abu Dhabi, is now back.

Carrying the Warner Bros. name comes with a certain degree of entertainment expectation, but WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection By Hilton really does seem to be delivering on its titular promise to dazzle.

It’s minutes away from a trio of theme parks (Warner Bros. World, Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld); Yas Mall and adventure hub, Clymb are just down the road; the stunning collection of new eateries at the Yas Bay Waterfront development are conveniently adjacent; and quite unexpectedly — the hotel’s rooftop bar, The Overlook — offers absolutely stunning sunset views across Yas Links Golf Course, and a green arm of mangrove forest stretching towards the city skyline.

Now Showing

The bathing box office list includes classics from the great and powerful Warner Bros. nostalgia vault. Late this week, there are opportunities to catch vintage Harry Potter action and the Teen Titans movie. You can take up the ‘don’t let the popcorn get soggy’ challenge with screenings taking place daily between 7pm and 9pm.

It’s not just reserved for in house guests either — anybody with a day pass can get involved. For adults on weekdays it’s Dhs150, but you get a massive Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and beverage, kids between four and 12 are Dhs50. At weekends it’s Dhs250 (with Dhs150 back in credit), kids are Dhs75.

Yas Island. Tel: (02) 815 0000, hilton.com

Images: Provided