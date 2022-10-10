As we know, the winter season is a busy one…

On Sunday, October 9 the Dubai Municipality announced that the revamp of Dubai’s public beaches is set to be completed this year in December – just in time for the cooler season.

The beaches have seen a number of upgrades including a sand covering of Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1 and Jumeirah 3. According to the Dubai Municipality, the addition of sand will help in protecting the beaches from the strong waves.

The public beach in Umm Suqeim 3 will also be expanded.

Why the upgrades?

Dubai’s beaches are very popular among tourists and residents alike. The project aims to further develop and beautify the beaches in order to attract even more tourists. It is just one part of the Municipality’s efforts to preserve the aesthetic and elegant appearance of Dubai’s facilities.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced plans for 12 new beaches and millions of square metres of green space back in 2020. The development plans also include 12 kilometres of beaches, which cover a million square metres, from Al Mamzar beach to Umm Suqeim 2.

With travel now in full swing, online travel agency, Musafir has reported that the UAE can expect an increase of 20 per cent in inbound flights compared to last year. With the expected increase in tourism and the resurgence of travellers, Dubai and the UAE are set to be bustling with tourists and residents enjoying all that the country has to offer.

A number of major events are expected across the UAE including the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix in the capital. Plus we can expect plenty of visits from football fans when the FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins in November.

Images: Supplied