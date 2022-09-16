Exercise is cheaper than therapy…

Navigating your love-hate relationship with running is easier when you know a few gorgeous locations. To keep you motivated, we’ve listed some of the most scenic spots in Dubai to go for your daily run.

If you feel you would do better in a group, head to this link here for our list of running clubs in Dubai.

Here are 12 places to go running in Dubai.

Al Ittihad Park, Palm Jumeriah

This green park at Palm Jumeirah is a little sanctuary in the hustle and bustle of Dubai’s fast-paced life. With a 2.5km running loop and various workout equipment dotted around, anyone can have a full-body workout. You can even bring your little ones as there are shaded play areas for them to enjoy.

Barsha Park

Located in the heart of Barsha’s residential community, runners can enjoy the scenery with plenty of shaded areas and a central pond. Have little ones? Bring them along as there are many play areas to keep them entertained.

The Beach Track

Starting at Jumeriah Beach, past Kite Beach and Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, before the Dubai Canal, this track passes most of Dubai’s public shorelines. Make your way through a range of areas from sleepy local neighbourhoods to strips of bubbly beachside food vendors.

Palm Jumeriah Boardwalk

This 11km boardwalk stretches all the way around Palm Jumeirah from the Rixos to the One & Only. Anyone can run, walk, skate or scooter along this boardwalk, whilst enjoying panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

JLT Park

The JLT Park is a welcoming patch of greenery just outside Dubai Marina. This is a popular spot for an outdoor run or a walk in the evening, or if you prefer, a cricket match. JLT Park has a spongy blue running track and many free-to-use workout machines.

Dubai Marina

If you’re hoping to combine running and sightseeing, the 9km Dubai Marina track is a scenic route you can take. Surrounded by modern skyscrapers, still water and beautiful boats, this route is especially delightful during the winter months. The Dubai Marina can get a bit busy with late-night diners, so make sure to get your run in before the crowds hit.

Love Lakes

With a running track onsite and much wildlife in its vicinity, this spot acts as a peaceful getaway from the urban city landscape. Make your way over in a 4×4 vehicle, as the lakes are in desert terrain. It’s about an hour’s drive away so plan your fitness schedule accordingly.

Mamzar Beach Park

One of Dubai’s best-kept secrets is Mamzar Beach Park. With a 4km running track, runners can bask in the scenery. It would be a shame not to make the most of this beautiful spot, so bring your swimming trunks and take a dip after.

Meydan Sobha Cycling & Running Track

Enjoy your weekly run overlooking one of the most iconic skylines. This is predominately a cycling track however there are running paths, for all athletes who want to stay on foot. It’s also eco-friendly.

Mushrif Park

This park located in the Eastern part of the city has a 4.5km route that all runners can enjoy. Mushrif park is a family-friendly environment with lots of wildlife areas, a bicycle track, football fields and designated BBQ areas. Make sure to check out its many family-friendly features with your loved ones before or after your run.

Dubai Water Canal

The 6.4km track on the waterfront has mesmerizing views of the Downtown Dubai skyline. Dubai Canal’s five pedestrian bridges are a sight within themselves, with unique architecture unlike anything else in the city. Runners can enjoy this track at any time of the day, with the shining skyline keeping you company if you’re a late-night runner.

Zabeel Park

Located in the middle of the urban structures of Dubai, this park has a running track of 1.4km. It’s positioned right next to Dubai Frame, so you can run whilst observing the impressive golden structure. This park is also perfect for a leisurely walk around the pond.

