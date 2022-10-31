Going green has never been easier…

On Tuesday, November 1, it’s World Vegan Day. If you’re a plant-based queen or are just interested in incorporating more plant-based dishes into your diet, you won’t have to compromise on flavour with all these outlets’ specially curated vegan dishes.

Here are 4 places to celebrate world vegan day…

Café Bateel

Serving more than just gourmet dates, this cafe offers delicious dishes and coffees. For World Vegan Day, all our plant-based fans can feast on a mushroom carbonara, roasted pumpkin soup, green salad bowl or a refreshing acai bowl.

Café Bateel, multiple locations, bateel.com

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen

This homegrown wellness brand offers clean and delicious eating options for hungry diners. You will have an abundance of choices when it comes to making more health-conscious decisions as their menu is jam-packed with many nutritious plant-based dishes, from fruity smoothies to avocado toast and lentil salad tacos.

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, Sunset Beach Dubai, Tel: (0)55 584 2324, @wearefeels

Le Gourmet @ Galeries Lafayette

In celebration of world Vegan month, Le Gourmnt has pledged to add some vegan brands to their portfolio. With vegan cheese, cookies and spreads, you will find ample things to stock up your pantry. Galeries Lafayette is making efforts to foster responsible fashion, and Le Gourment is employing the same mindset when it comes to food creation and consumption.

Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Thur 10am to 11pm, Fr to Sun 10am to 12am, Tel: (0)4 339 9933, galerieslafayette.ae

Marks & Spencer

It doesn’t matter if you’re a full-time vegan or just curious about plant-based meals, the vegan products from Marks and Spencer’s vegan range are here to satisfy all your cravings. There are creative ingredients and simple ready-made meals such as cauliflower popcorn, chicken-free nuggets and more. You can purchase all these items in-store or by home delivery.

Marks and Spencer, various locations, or order online, marksandspencer.com/ae

Sagar Ratna

The flavours of North India are just a restaurant away. A new vegan menu is available at Sagar Ratna throughout the month of November to commemorate World Vegan Day. The menu already brags an extensive vegan and vegetarian list of dishes but there will be some new exciting dishes to try.

Sagar Ratna, multiple locations, @sagarratnadubai

Vietnamese Foodies

This authentic and healthy Vietnamese eatery is offering a 20 per cent discount on all vegan dishes on Tuesday, November 1. Their vegan appetizers start at Dhs13 and mains at Dhs27. Diners will be able to choose from a variety of pho, noodles, curries and stir fry, packed with mushrooms, tofu, and lots of other veggies. Snap up a 20 per cent discount on the day on appetizers and mains across delivery and dine-in at all locations (with the exception of Time Out Market Dubai.)

Vietnamese foodies, multiple locations, vietnamesefoodies.com

Images: Social and provided