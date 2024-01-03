From satisfying burgers to soulful salads…

Whether you’re taking part in Veganuary or just looking for a healthier dining experience, Dubai has plenty of vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants that don’t compromise on taste.

Here’s 26 of the best places to get vegetarian and vegan food in Dubai:

Avatara

Avatara is the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai, curating soulful Indian cuisine inspired by simple seasonal ingredients, with a focus on pure, clean, and natural produce. The 16-course tasting menu is served across two seatings per evening 6pm and 9pm, as well as Sunday lunch.

Avatara, Dubai Hills Business Park 1. Daily, 6pm to 11pm. Dhs495 per person. avatara.ae

Green Earth Cafe

Located in Wasl 51, Green Earth Cafe is a plant-based restaurant with Asian-inspired dishes. Established in Dubai last year, the homegrown concept is all about healthy and sustainable food and its delicious vegan menu is completely dairy-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, garlic and onion-free, and allium free. On the menu, guests can choose from breakfast items such as crispy waffles, acai bowls, and scrambled tofu, washed down with coffee, boba, or fresh smoothies. Lunch menu highlights include kimchi sushi, macaroni cheese, and tofu satay. All are welcome including your furry friends in the outdoor area.

Green Earth Dubai, Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 5644210. @greenearth.dxb

XVA Café

This cafe serves up exquisite vegetarian and vegan food, featuring a full menu of plant-based main courses, salads, soups and desserts. The interiors of XVA Café reflect the place it’s housed in – the XVA Art Hotel. Spread across three shaded courtyards, it speaks to the café romantic’s heart, and what’s not to like about Middle Eastern-inspired grub.

XVA Café, XVA Art Hotel, Al Fahidi, daily 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 353 5383, xvahotel.com

Seva Table

Seva Table is the first 100 per cent plant-based, gluten-free, cane sugar-free, and GMO-free café in the Middle East, since 2014. Serving nature-inspired plant-based deliciousness, this vegan café and concept store is a hidden sanctuary in the heart of Jumeirah 1. A home away from home, you can take your shoes off and sit on the ground in the magical garden, explore the library, or take part in one of the wellness sessions from sound healing to Reiki. Seva is a beautiful escape from city life and a must-visit for all wellness lovers (must try: mango lassi!).

Street 27B, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, daily, 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 56 534 2899, sevaexperience.com

Comptoir 102

Their seaweed pesto with guac and flaxseed crackers has a cult following, but there are plenty more vegan delights to discover on the menu of this impossibly chic cafe-lifestyle store in Jumeirah.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

MAMA’ESH

Palestine is only a bite away at this authentic street food-style establishment. Visitors can enjoy their many vegetarian and vegan options whilst enjoying free tea refills. Mama’esh provides all-day breakfasts for those late risers and a classic we all know and love, their authentic Palestinian Zaatar manaeesh. No Dubai resident is far away from Mama’esh, with over six sites across the emirate. Make sure to stop by soon for a quick karak tea or a lazy breakfast.

Various locations in Dubai, mamaesh.com

Cassette

For all our Al Quoz regulars and those who are newbees, Cassette is small sanctuary that everyone needs to try. Tucked away with its own magical courtyard, this cafe is a perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Cassette offers a large range of vegan and veggie breakfast, lunch and dinner options. From vegan french toast, to acai bowls, harty salads and a vegan lobster roll, you will not be short of options. Assemble your brunch squad this weekend and get yourself to Cassette.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

Planet Terra

Foodies, travellers, and creative types can all congregate at Planet Terra. You can soothe your soul as well as your body in this serene environment that is 100 per cent organic and vegan. Their objective is to bring together a fusion of the world’s tastes, traditions and energies. Everyone can enjoy a veganized version of a British classic with their ‘tofish and chips’. Crispy tofu topped with toasted nori seaweed, lemon, miso mayo and sweet potato fries is simply unmissable. This weekend, treat yourself to some timeless favourites with a healthy twist.

Planet Terra, Ground Floor, Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0) 4 578 2000. planetterra.life

Bounty Beets

Kick-start your day with the plant-based scramble or chia bowl, linger over a vegan lunch of ‘lamb’ tacos, or enjoy a plant-based afternoon tea of sandwiches and cakes. Plus, it’s pet-friendly.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily, 8am to 10pm, reservation required. Tel: (04) 511 7373, bountybeetsdubai.com

Folia

Located in the picturesque gardens of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Folia offers an extensive plant-based menu with a range of tasty, fresh and elegant dishes. Find serenity in this peaceful, leafy spot and indulge in a delicious heirloom tomato, almond ricotta and green olive pizza, or hot crispy mushroom sliders – perfect for sharing with your loved ones. The inspiring menu is created by talented celebrity chef Mathew Kennedy, whose collection of restaurants puts healthy and conscious eating at the forefront of diners minds. This meal is guilt-free, due to Folia’s commitment to using ethical food suppliers, reducing food miles and food waste.

Folia, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeira, Sat to Thurs 1pm to 10pm, Fri 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com/dubaijb/dining/restaurants/folia/

Love Vibe

Homegrown, female-owned clean eating cafe Love Vibe appreciates the need for healthy food that tastes as good as it looks. This is the ultimate place for you to kick back and hang with your favourite gal pals. They offer an unlimited breakfast from the cafe’s curated menu with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options and includes one drink and one dessert. It’s avalable from 8am until 12pm on weekdays and until 4pm on weekends. Do note, the Al Wasl branch has closed down but will be relocating soon.

Love Vibe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, 9am to 10pm, Tel: 800 8423, vibeuae.com

Jailbird

This homegrown brand is locally renowned for it’s tasty chicken burgers and tenders, but it recently added some needed plant-based options. Partnering with TiNDLE, a brand that provides outrageously good plant-based chicken, there’s e three items available for any non-meat eaters needing to satisfy any cravings. Indulge in guilt-free Nashville tenders, nuggets, cutlets, and more; with different spice flavouring on offer.

Jailbird, Jumeirah, JBR, Al Quoz, @jailbird.ae

Neat Burger

Lewis Hamilton’s brainchild, Neat Burger is located in the Dubai Mall. Neat Burger is proof that plant-based junk food can be unbe-leaf-ably fun and indulgent. What’s on the menu? Meat substitutes include beef, chicken and fish burger patties which can be accompanied by normal or buffalo nuggets along with fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots. Wash this all down with one of their delicious soya shakes: Oreo, Biscoff, chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla.

Neat Burger, Level 2, Food Court, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Daily, 10am to 12am. @neat.burger.uae

Yumi

This delivery-only homegrown vegan food concept is all about health, with all dishes on their menu being made with organic, local products, and containing plant proteins and superfoods. All macros calculated for you, all you have to do is tuck in and enjoy the good food.

Yumi, Cluster R, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sun to Fri, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 50 268 9797, weareyumi.com

Little Erth

Vegan spaghetti and meatballs, Buddha burgers, colourful yoga bowls, and carrot cake with cashew cream are just some of the tempting plant-based dishes on offer at Little Erth. This outlet is also dog friendly, so bring your four-legged friends along.

Little Erth, Shop 34, Building J2, Cluster J, JLT, daily, 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (04) 276 7287, nabzandg.com

Ultra Brasserie

At this virtuous brasserie, with Marina and Downtown locations, start your day with a delicious vegan breakfast, tuck into a vibrant vegan bowl for lunch, and finish with a hearty vegan burger.

Ultra Brasserie, Dubai Marina, Sat to Sun 8am to 7pm, Fri and Thur 7am to 8pm, @ultrabrasserie

Wild & The Moon

Wild & The Moon was created by a tribe of food lovers, chefs and nutritionists who believe that food should be good for you and the planet. The hippy café in Alserkal Avenue celebrates wild, locally foraged food and ethically sourced ingredients, along with products which are gluten and additive free, and vegan-friendly. Besides promoting healthy agriculture and biodiversity, the team also strives for a zero-waste policy and recycle as much as they can. For example, pulp from their juices is turned into nutrient-dense raw crackers; their containers are made with biodegradable packaging; and any unsold items are collected by Food Karma and distributed at lower prices at the end of each day.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz. Tel: (0)4 345 0183. @wildandthemoonuae

Roots Bistro

When you’re craving comfort food, Roots Bistro delivers with its vegan takes on ramen, paella and lasagne.

Techno Hub 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Sat to Thu 9am to 6pm; Kave, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat 11am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 333 8772. rootsbistro.ae

The Raw Place

Using certified organic, GMO-free, plant-based ingredients, The Raw Place delivers detox juices, handmade nut milks, superfood bowls and restorative soups around Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

therawplace.com

Soul Santé

Even committed meat-eaters will be impressed by the plant-based offerings here. Feast on pulled jackfruit tacos, white bean falafel and cauli rice, beetroot sliders, and even eggless omelettes.

Soul Santé, Jannah Place, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 783 7685. facebook.com/soulsantecafe

Fuchsia Urban Thai

With a 25-strong menu of vegetarian and vegan dishes, you’ll never go hungry when ordering from this top-notch Thai eatery.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, across various locations, fuchsiame.com

Bloom Vegan Kitchen

For a vegan delivery fix straight to your door, order Bloom’s gluten-free burrito bowl, or Vegan Don’t Bite Burger with guac, lettuce, jalapenos, red onion pickles and vegan cheese.

talabat.com

Brambles

Expect creative vegan and vegetarian bites at this cute cafe in Barsha Heights. Multi-culti mashups include shakshuka breakfast tacos, avocado pizza with coriander and chilli, and vegetarian lasagne with lentils and quinoa.

Brambles, across various locations, bramblesdxb.ae

Lah Lah

Vegan options at this cool Asian eatery in the Greens include zesty Thai salads, curries, dumplings and stir-fries.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to midnight, Fri & Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens/restaurants

Tulum

If you’re a fan of dinner and a show, you must make your way to Tulum. This restaurant allows you to experience the tastes of Mexico right here in Dubai. Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, Tulum has adapted some Mexican classics for all our vegans and veggies. The tempura avocado taco with chipotle mayo and pico de gallo is a must. If you’re in need of a midweek treat, Tulum knows we are all suckers for a deal. Hosting their weekly taco Tuesday between 8 to 11pm, for Dhs210 per person.

Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 514 0135. tulum.ae

SoulGreen

Experience dinner and a view on the Creek Harbor at Soul Green. Expect tasty and nourishing vegan and veggie food like their Indian style, rogan josh tofu buddha bowl. Guests can enjoy their daily sundowners deal between 4 to 7pm, with 2-for-1 on selected drinks and bites. Every Wednesday, there is also lady’s night providing three complimentary drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs100. SoulGreen offers options for meat and fish eaters as well, mindfully preserving biodiversity and obtaining produce from environmentally friendly farms.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Mon-Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel:(0)50 747 6678, soulgreen.ae

