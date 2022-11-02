Football fans in Dubai can get in on the action at these epic World Cup fan zones…

The countdown is officially on. This November, football fever will take over not just host nation, Qatar, but the whole world when FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar begins.

Whether you would rather a mince pie and mulled wine or a Michelin-star meal, you can cheer on your home country while also enjoying an exciting mix of entertainment, food, drink, and an electric atmosphere.

Here are the biggest and best World Cup fan zones in Dubai…

Barasti Beach Stadium, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Popular sports bar Barasti is screening every game on a huge 12x7m screen at their epic fan zone on the beach. Fans can expect live BBQ stations, food counters, flame throwers, laser shows, incredible drink deals, games, and entertainment. Entry to the fan zone is free with tables and seating on a first come first serve basis but if you’d rather reserve the best seats you can pay Dhs350 upfront and receive the full amount back on food and drinks.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. November 20 to December 18. Free entry first come first serve or Dhs350 fully redeemable to reserve. @barastibeach

The Beach Stadium, JBR

The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is going all out this winter with four licensed areas dedicated to the football fans. The four areas include: The Beach, Tiger Bar, Wavebreaker, and the private garden. From a mega screen on the beach and a backdrop of Ain Dubai, to a private garden, and even live BBQ stations, the hotel has somewhere for all kinds of football fans, even the children. The hotel will soon be sharing an exciting entertainment program which will run throughout the duration of the games, including live music and kids activities.

The Walk JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Free entry. Minimum spend may apply. Pre-booking required. Sunday, November 20 to Sunday, December 18. Tel:(0)4 318 2319. dubaithewalk.hilton.com @wavebreaker_jbr

Fan City, Expo City Dubai

Coinciding with Expo’s festive Winter City, the World Cup fan zone at Expo City will offer an electric atmosphere complete with jumbo screens and a striking line-up of entertainment, including table-top games; agility courses; foot volley courts; penalty kick activations; face-painting; and DJ’s spinning decks during half-time. General admission costs Dhs30, children go free, and there’s VIP options available.

Promising a festival-like family atmosphere, Expo City Dubai welcomes football fans of all ages to two unique zones: Jubilee Park and a more deluxe experience at Al Wasl. While Jubilee Park will open when the tournament commences on November 20, Al Wasl Plaza will open from the first round of knock-out stages on December 3.

Al Wasl Plaza will offer an immersive game experience with in-game graphics projected across Al Wasl dome, as well as team anthems, a flag-raising ceremony, and pre- and post-game entertainment.

Expo City Dubai. November 20 to December 18. Tickets Dhs30 per person, children under 12 free, available soon from Platinumlist. expocitydubai.com

Fanzone by McGettigan’s, Media City

McGettigan’s and DGT Events are taking over Media City Amphitheatre to bring fans an epic open-air fan zone and winter festival for the whole family. Because you can’t have a World Cup in December without an appearance from Santa, right? With the largest screen in the UAE, the fan zone promises much more than just football including an array of entertainment, food and drink, and the option to book picnic tables and VIP booths. On the far side of the fan zone, the snow-covered winter festival will bring the magic of Christmas to life with Santa’s grotto, an ice-skating rink, Christmas markets, and more.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Friday, November 21. Standard entry Dhs50 fully redeemable, cocktail table for four people Dhs800 fully redeemable, picnic table for six people Dhs1200 fully redeemable, VIP boxes 30 guests with four hours unlimited food and drink: Dhs10,000 house and Dhs15,000 premium. mcgettigans.com/fanzone @fanzonebymcgettigans @winterfestbymcgettigans

The Football Park, DIFC

The Football Park Fan Zone in DIFC will offer a unique and premium way of experiencing the world’s greatest football tournament, opening to coincide with the month-long event. Located on the podium level of Gate Avenue, in front of a huge screen, The Football Park will host Michelin-starred restaurants, a butler service, and a concierge for fans wanting to watch the matches in style. Prices have not yet been announced, but will be revealed when bookings open on September 15.

Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, booking open from Thursday September 15, difc.ae/gateavenue/

Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena

With the incredible backdrop of the Museum of the Future, this outdoor arena will seat up to 500 football fans each night, with huge screens, private VIP lounges and delicious food. From Sunday November 20 to Sunday December 18, all football fans can watch kick off at this new fan zone located in the heart of Downtown. Located on the ground-floor of the Plaza Terrace, Emirates Towers Arena will offer a more refined football experience; however the football camaraderie will still be at an all-time high.

Throughout the game, fans will be able to choose from a decadent menu of international cuisines and stand-out dishes to keep them energised until the final whistle. As if that wasn’t enough, award-winning hospitality company 7 Management will curate a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience throughout the month-long festivities.

Jumeriah Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai, jetarena@jumeirah.com

Live at the Lake, Dubai Silicon Oasis

If you are a resident of Silicon Oasis or surrounding neighbourhoods, this one is for you. Live at the Lake, located at Dubai Digital Park, will be a family friendly fan zone with 2 large screens, a stage for entertainment, and a game zone including football jumble and more. OUI Bar + Terrace will also have an outdoor pop-up as well as their indoor local favourite which will be showing all the games with special drinks deals, happy hours, and a game time grub menu.

Radisson Red Hotel. Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Mega Fan Zone, Soho Garden, Meydan

The Mega Fan Zone at Soho Garden, Meydan will be open from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18 and will be covered in big screens for loyal fans to catch all the excitement and thrills of every game. With a capacity of 3,000 people, the licensed venue promises plenty of competitions, entertainment, live performances, games, and DJs. Watch every goal and tackle on the big screens from exclusive VIP booths or picnic tables.

Mega Fan Zone, Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad al Sheba, Dubai. Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 18. Ticket price yet to be confirmed. sohogardendxb.com

Images: Supplied