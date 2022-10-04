These places will put the fun in your next function…

Looking for spots to host your next corporate and private events in Dubai? While almost every hotel in Dubai boasts a conference centre, it doesn’t tick the list if you’re looking for something fun. Don’t worry though, we have got you covered.

To give you an idea from a cost point of view, the prices below cater to 50 people. So, you would need to reach out to the venues to get the exact price for your own private event.

Here are 3 unique and fun places to host your next private event in Dubai

Alexandra Dhow Cruise

Take your team on a traditional Dhow and enjoy a trip around the marina while you wine and dine. For fully private events there are many varied packages to choose from and the number of guests can vary from a minimum of 20 to a maximum of 69 guests. Select a two-hour ride or a three-hour ride in prime time (from 8pm) for a beautiful night experience.

Prices for the set menu vary depending on the number of guests as well as the package that you select. For example, for 40 to 49 guests for two hours, during prime time the cost per person will be as follows: Bronze menu is Dhs200, Silver menu is Dhs210, Gold menu is Dhs220, Platinum menu is Dhs230. The menu is inclusive of soft drinks, tea and coffee. They are licensed and for two hours of house drinks, the price per person is an additional Dhs150.

Entertainment and corporate team building can also be organized by the dhow team. Entertainment from a female singer or a dance show will cost Dhs400 per set while team building will cost Dhs1,000 plus depending on the group’s needs.

Alexandra Dhow Cruise, West Bay, Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, open daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (052) 899 6310, dhowcruise.net

Brass Monkey

This venue is quite literally an adult’s playground. Bowling and arcade games accompanied by an open bar (when booked) and delicious food – this sound like a fun event. It can be booked from Sunday to Thursday, but you’ll need a minimum of 20 people and it will cost approximately Dhs250 per person for food and drinks. For bookings on Fridays, there is a minimum requirement of 15 people and it will cost approximately Dhs350. To include an hour of unlimited arcade games or an hour of bowling it will be Dhs75 and Dhs90, respectively. There are select menus to choose from, as well as packages for free-flowing drinks.

Brass Monkey, Blue Waters, open Mon and Tues 4pm to 1am, Wed 4pm to 2am, Thu and Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 852 7277, brassmonkeysocial.com

Wavehouse

This is an incredible location to host your next private and corporate event. Starting with the all-important food – There are four different options to choose from: Bar bites at Dhs125 per person including calamari, nachos and more. For a ‘formal’ dining experience, there are three set menus for your selection. Set menu one comes in at Dhs149 per person and includes two starters, three mains and one dessert. Set menu two would cost Dhs199 per person and includes two starters, four different mains, and two desserts. Menu number three is Dhs249 per person and includes four starters, three mains with four side dishes and three desserts.

The drinks packages include three options. For two hours of drinks, the packages are as follows: Soft drinks are Dhs100 per person with an extra Dhs50 for every additional hour; house drinks are Dhs200 per person with an extra Dhs 100 for every additional hour; while premium drinks are Dhs400 per person with an extra Dhs150 for every additional hour.

Bowling and arcade games are also optional and it must be noted that the entire group must be on the same food package and the packages all start at the same set time.

The team is helpful and will provide all the information you need to make your decision.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, open daily from midday to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2626 atlantis.com, @wavehousedubai

Images: supplied and Unsplash