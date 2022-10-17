The Savage Love hitmaker will perform as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week…

He’s somewhat of a regular on the UAE’s performing scene, but you can expect a capital night out when Jason Derulo lands at Saadiyat Beach Club this week. As part of an epic Abu Dhabi Showdown Week line-up, the Want To Want Me R&B superstar will headline on the sandy Saadiyat shores on Friday October 21 and we’re sure you Won’t Wanna Go Home after this amazing set.

Tickets are priced at Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for gents, with Derulo due on stage at 9pm on Friday night. You can get your tickets now via saadiyatbeachclub.ae.

The R&B singer-songwriter has been blowing up the charts since 2009. His debut single Whatcha Say, became the most widely played radio single of all time and earned triple-platinum status after its release that year. He’s continued his success with songs such as IT Girl, Riding Solo, In My Head Wiggle and Want to Want Me. More recently, Derulo released Savage Love in 2020, which went straight to number one around the world, followed up with smash hits Take You Dancing and Jalebi Baby. When he lights up the Saadiyat Beach Club stage later this year, you can expect to hear all these and more.

After his gig in Abu Dhabi, Jason Derulo is due on stage in Dubai for a huge headline gig at the Coca-Cola Arena the week after on Friday October 28.

UFC 280

UFC 280 marks the first time the epic MMA fight week has taken place in Abu Dhabi in full physical form since UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier in September 2019. For UFC 280, the main event will see Charles Oliveira take on Islam Makhachev at the Etihad Arena on Saturday October 22.