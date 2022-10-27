Rovers, take note…

Rove Hotels are dotted around several locations in Dubai but if you need a getaway from the city, take note as a new Rove hotel is currently being constructed in the adventure capital of Ras Al Khaimah.

Master developer, Marjan has announced that construction has already begun on the hotel on Al Marjan Island. This new lifestyle beach resort is set on a prime beach location, complete with 441 rooms. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

Rove Al Marjan Island will be the first Rove hotel in RAK, marking an important milestone for the brand. It will feature a colourful urban design and will be home to an array of artworks which reflect the serene setting of Al Marjan Island.

Rove Hotels is further adding to its list of hotels in UAE with yet another Rove hotel opening in Rove Mina Seyahi and Rove Aljaa opening in Sharjah. More details on the hotels will be announced soon.

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer, Rove Hotels, stated ‘Rove Al Marjan Island is our first hotel in Ras Al Khaimah and an important milestone in our ambition of offering the Rove experience to new locations within the UAE and across the region. Ras Al Khaimah welcomes visitors from all over the world, and the upcoming Rove hotel will continue to diversify the Emirate’s booming tourism sector with our distinctive fun, value-packed and fuss-free hospitality.’

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan added that as ‘Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as one of the region’s fastest-growing tourist destinations, there is an opportunity to broaden the horizon of the Emirate’s lifestyle hotel market and cater to the growing segment of value-conscious travellers.’

Currently, Al Marjan Island comprises of four manmade islands and is home to three world-class hotels as well as more than seven kilometres of pristine beaches.

rovehotels.com

Images: Rove Al Marjan Island