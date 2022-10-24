The emirate’s first rooftop lounge will offer a new way to see RAK…

It’s hard to beat watching the sunset from a UAE rooftop, especially during winter. Situated in the Movenpick Al Marjan Island Hotel, Ras al Khaimah’s first and only rooftop bar, Neo Sky Bar opened on Saturday, October 15. The hotel’s Instagrammable bar and restaurant boasts extraordinary 360-degree views of the twinkling city and the glistening ocean.

For a bird’s eye view of the impressive man-made archipelago, Neo offers guests delicious light nibbles and Mediterranean fusion tapas with an extensive selection of cocktails, bubbles, and beers as they relax in the bar’s upbeat yet chilled atmosphere. Throw in some live music (every Friday and Saturday) and you’ve got yourself a picture-perfect evening.

When’s best to visit?

As well as live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7pm, the newly-opened bar has an exciting lineup of weekly events.

Neo will celebrate ladies’ night every Thursday offering ladies two complimentary drinks for a perfect evening with the gang. Plus on weekdays, Monday to Thursday, guests will be able to avail 20 per cent off selected beverages and bites with happy hour from 5pm to 7pm.

For Dhs125, guests can join in the mixology class under the stars, Monday to Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. What’s included? Learn exactly what goes into your drinks with three cocktails prepared by the in-house mixologist, served with three delicious canapés.

Around a one-hour drive away from Dubai, Al Marjan Island should be on the top of residents’ must-try lists. This five-star Movenpick hotel has six premium dining outlets including Palm Jumeirah’s beach club, Ula; poolside restaurant, The Beach House; all-day dining, The Market; and European brasserie, Boons. Other distinctive amenities include a floating waterpark, spa, infinity pool, kids’ club, and gym.

Neo sky bar, Movenpick Al Marjan Island, RAK. Weekdays 5pm to 12am, weekends 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)7 246 0134. movenpick.com