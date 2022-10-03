These incredible artists will be gracing our stages…

The month of October just keeps getting better. This week, we got some awesome announcements for club fans. There are two awesome rap artists performing in Dubai for us this week: Kid Ink and Kevin Lyttle. For house music fans, the stunning Hannah Wants will also be jetting into Dubai to perform just for us.

Kevin Lyttle

When: Tuesday, October 4

While his name might not mean much to the younger generation, this Caribbean rapper is bringing back his classic hits in Dubai for one night only. If you’re not familiar with his name, his hit songs include Turn Me On and Drive Me Crazy. They are songs you have definitely jammed out to on the dance floor at some point on a night out.

Dime Ladies Night runs on Tuesday at Vii so gals can avail of unlimited drinks and sushi from 9pm to 1am. It’s free entry for ladies until midnight so make sure to get in early and enjoy a few drinks and nibbles before the main event.

Vii, Dime Tuesdays Dubai, Conrad Hotel, 7th floor. Tel: (0)52 928 6639, @dimetuesdays_dubai

Kid Ink

When: Friday, October 7

Kid Ink is returning to Dubai and will be headlining Soho Garden at Black Dubai this Friday October 7. The American rap artist has some banging songs that feature the likes of Chris Brown, Tyga and Fetty Wap. Kid Ink has been to Dubai a number of times but this weekend he will be accompanied by Mr Levier, Take1nandos, and Black Arab, Soho Garden’s resident DJs.

Fun Fact, his song Ride Out was included as a soundtrack in the Fast and Furious films. He also has some famous songs such as Show Me, Hotel and he even featured in the Steve Aoki song Delirious. Tickets for the night can be purchased at the door from 10pm.

Black Dubai, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, Grand Stand, Tel: (0)52 388 8849, @sohogardendxb

Hannah Wants

When: Saturday, October 8

British Electronic Dance Music Queen Hannah Wants will be performing on the Palm Jumeirah at Soho Garden this Saturday, October 8. Expect to hear some of her latest hit songs including Cure My Desire along with some of her other bangers such as Blood, Sweat, Tears’ and ‘Shake em Down – it’s guaranteed to have you jamming out on the dance floor all night long.

You can book your tickets now here. Ladies get free entry before 11.30pm and general admission is Dhs150.

Soho Garden Palm, Nakheel Mall, Rooftop West, Palm Jumeriah. Tel: (0)54 233 5555, @sohogardenpalm

