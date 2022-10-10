Calm your body and mind…

If you love yoga and are looking for a way to shake up your regular routine, escape to the desert this weekend and spend your day rejuvenating your mind and body.

On Saturday, October 15, head to Mleiha where a special ladies-only yoga event is taking place packed with fun activities. With the cooler season setting in, this UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sharjah is the perfect sanctuary away from the city.

What’s On offer?

Sunset yoga begins on Saturday, October 15 at 4.30pm. The special ladies’ sunset yoga session is led by a female yoga instructor and has been curated to ensure all participants feel grounded and relaxed through mindful movements and gentle breathing.

After your revitalising yoga session, all yogis are invited to enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner, complete with Arabian flavours. Guests can fully unwind by dining in the desert and enjoying a guided bonfire meditation.

There’s also stargazing which participants can enjoy through Mleiha’s high-powered telescope and under the helpful guidance of an expert. The event begins at 4.30pm and ends at 9.30pm. It will cost Dhs605 per person.

Don’t want to leave? Yogis can extend their experience and stay the night and sleep under the stars. When the sun comes up, you will partake in sunrise yoga, which will ensure that your day starts with calm and tranquillity.

After a morning stretch, yogis can pick up the pace with 20-minutes of dune bashing, followed by a healthy breakfast. Extending to the overnight yoga package will cost you Dhs825. Your check out by 8am.

Both experiences will include free access to the archaeological museum, where you can learn more about the fascinating history of the areas surrounding the village of Mleiha, Sharjah.

For more information, call 06 802 1111 or 050 210 3780, or email info@discovermleiha.ae.

What’s On readers can get a special 20 per cent discount using the code MLHYOGA20. Make your bookings here.

Mleiha Archaelogical Centre, Sharjah, Oct 15, from Dhs 605, Tel: (0)6 802 1111, discovermlehia.ae

Images: Supplied