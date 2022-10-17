The footballing GOAT will be in town for the UAE vs Argentina World Cup warm up…

Whatever side of the great Lionel Messi/Christiano Ronaldo divide you fall into (or maybe you’re backing ‘the other Ronaldo’) — we can at least all agree on the fact that both players are amongst the very best to have ever played football. And UAE-based fans will have the opportunity to catch one of these goal hacking GOATs in the capital next month.

The man that’s seen more golden boots than Ye’s wardrobe assistant, Lionel ‘the atomic flea’ Messi is scheduled to be in town for a UAE vs Argentina Fifa World Cup 2022 warm-up friendly on November 16. And even if you weren’t lucky enough to score tickets for the clash (and you weren’t alone — they sold out within 24 hours of going on sale), there’s still a way you can watch these South American soccer elites play live and in person.

Spectating goals

Your opportunity to see the five-time-World-Cup finalists —the Albicelestes, comes via an open training session at Al Nahyan Stadium on November 13 at 6pm. Tickets to see the boys of Buenos Aires knocking balls about the park in their signature outrageously skillful style have now gone on sale. Access is priced from Dhs25, and is available to purchase via the ticketmaster.ae website now.

Back of the net

There is of course a chance that Messi will miss the training session (and indeed the match), but Argentina — currently placed at number three in the World Fifa Rankings has a whole locker room full of top-tier talent. The team (2021 Copa America winners) is facing the UAE off the back of an enormously impressive, unbroken 35 match win streak at the moment.

A tally that’s been made possible thanks to the likes of Juventus’ Angel Di Maria, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez all pulling together for the greater glory of the national squad.

Al Nahyan Stadium, November 13, from Dhs25. ticketmaster.ae

Images: Provided