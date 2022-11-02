The Best of Broadway brunch aims to bring a touch of showbiz to the brunch scene…

With a name like ‘Best of Broadway,’ the expectations for Bull and Bear’s new brunch were nothing short of some top-shelf razzle-dazzle. We were told to expect a fusion of 1920s art deco with 2020s modern cuisine.

Upon arrival, we’re handed our ‘Broadway tickets’, which give access to a world of splendour. We marvel at our surroundings as we’re greeted with a choice of bubbly or ice-cold beer, before sitting at a table overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa. With the sound of jazz music filling the air, our anticipation heightens for the afternoon ahead.

Bull and Bear’s brunch offers table service from a set menu, allowing all guests to repeat appetisers and main courses to their heart’s desire. We start off with a tray of oysters on dry ice. Fresh and tasty, the starter matched the brunch’s drama and teased us with what we would experience thereafter.

To follow, small plates of Asian-style tuna niçoise, beef tartare and avocado mousse arrive, with salty crinkle-cut homemade crisps. Delicious and refined, the combination of these flavours worked perfectly without filling us up too much.

Next up: an impressive platter of beef sliders, truffle mushroom arancini and spicy prawn bao buns. The arancini was a highlight, with a perfectly crispy exterior and gooey filling, with just enough truffle to be rich and indulgent without being sickly. The beef sliders were a fun addition, but not our favourite pick, while the prawn bao buns and arancini were reordered countless times.

The menu included a vegetarian slider with a crispy and well-seasoned mini falafel patty for our meat-free guest. Although while it was an enjoyable starter, it did not have quite the same creative flair as our meaty mains.

Cocktail options include the ‘Wicked’, made with spirits, pineapple and lemon to create the ideal combination of sweet and sour that was truly wicked.

For mains, a platter of braised short ribs with foie gras and truffle arrives, as well as striploin wagyu slices with fresh and fragrant chimichurri. At the risk of sounding cliché, the meats were cooked to perfection, with the striploin melting in our mouth and the ribs sliding off the bone.

The sides were a hit too, including undeniably delicious grilled prawns with wasabi crème and saffron aioli. Harrisa-roasted potatoes and corn on the cob were also an ideal accompaniment, with jazzy seasoning maintaining the drama of the dishes.

To polish off a splendid day, we receive an array of desserts. Fresh fruit, ice cream, sorbet, and more. The star of the show was a banoffee pie with speculoos crumble, which had us resisting the urge to lick the bowl clean. The platter went down a treat along with our seemingly bottomless Prosecco glasses.

What’s On Verdict: Bull and Bear is the perfect location for a luxurious Saturday thanks to its archaic glamour, cutting-edge cuisine, and attentive service.

Bull and Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs300 for soft drinks, Dhs495 for house drinks and Dhs750 for sparkling. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. bullandbeardifc.com