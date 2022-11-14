Sponsored: Brunch, big name DJs, track-backing beats and a banging selection of boujee nibbles…

The capital goes into a celebratory frenzy over the race weekend, using everything in the tank to overtake the previous year’s performance. And every time it comes around you’ll find, without exception, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, in full beast mode, pumping the gas pedal, right at the very centre of it all.

And we’re not just talking about the fact that the Yas Marina track actually threads itself through the hotel. We mean spiritually, and emotionally. Between November 17 and 20, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island will once again transform itself into a non-stop, bottle-popping, brunch-dropping, pool-party flopping hub of F1 spectating and celebrating awesomeness.

You can find a detailed guide to some of the best race weekend invites here, but we’d like to snatch a few moments of your time to talk about one of the most special collabs taking place this time around, which *checks calendar* kicks off at the end of this week.

East meets W

From Thursday November 17, the nightlife phenomenon from the emirate next door, Buddha-Bar Dubai will be dropping in and popping up at Rush, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s audaciously slick over-track nightclub.

As the cars burn rubber below, you’re invited to burn into the best of Buddha-bar Dubai — including three separate Seventh Heaven brunches. Beyond the privileged views and international DJs on the ones-n-twos, you can expect some truly world-class gastronomy and luxurious French bubbles. It’s running on Friday November 18 (1pm to 4pm, with package prices start at Dhs1,400), Saturday November 19 (4pm to 7pm, with package prices start at Dhs3,000) and the big one, Sunday November 20 (4pm to 7pm, with package prices start at Dhs3,000).

Wheels of steel

Buddha-Bar Nights is bringing in the big guns for the F1 weekend with a talent list that includes DJ Hitch, DJ Morad and DJ George Skylourakis, alongside a hand-picked selection of Buddha-Bar Dubai’s resident DJs. More? An accompaniment of live music comes in the form if pizazz percussionist Walter Scalzone, avant-garde violinist Nico, and the always classy Christian on saxophone. Because the soundtrack to your race weekend should always be in pole position too.

These special sessions are open on Thursday November 17 from 7pm to 2am and then from 1pm to 2am between Friday November 18 and Sunday November 20. Access is priced from Dhs500 and you’ll be able to dine out on such well-loved Buddha-Bar Dubai menu headliners as their epic sushi collection, lobster dumplings, and steamed Chilean sea bass.

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, Thu Nov 17 to Sun Nov 20. Reserve your spot now by WhatsApp: (055) 123 3697, www.buddhabar-dubai.com

