Eagle-eyed residents may have spotted a change to their network provider name on Wednesday, November 23 to ‘UAE 51’. If you did spot you’re probably wondering ‘why?’ Well, it’s to celebrate UAE National Day.

The UAE turns 51 on Friday, December 2 and everyone who calls the UAE home will be able to enjoy nationwide celebrations to mark the occasion.

Every year, both the private and public sectors enjoy a day off work so they can come together to celebrate. UAE National Day falls on a Friday but remember, it’s Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day) on Thursday, December 1, so most UAE residents will enjoy a four-day long weekend. The news was confirmed by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources.

Here’s how you can celebrate UAE National Day

Book tickets to see the official celebrations in Abu Dhabi

Official celebrations for UAE National Day take place in Abu Dhabi at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from Saturday, December 3. The celebrations go on for nine whole days until Sunday, December 11. Tickets are on sale for the celebrations and can be purchased here with prices starting from Dhs200.

Head outdoors and see the fireworks

In true UAE fashion, there will be a number of fireworks that are scheduled to celebrate the big day.

In Dubai, the glittering performance takes place across several locations including The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City Mall, Global Village and many more. For timings and other locations, visit this link here. Over in the capital, you can catch the fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Maryah Island, Emirates Palace and more. You can find more details here.

Book a staycation and relax

If you want to take advantage of the long weekend with a staycation with family and friends, there are many hotels across UAE with great UAE National Day offers. Have a look at the offers here and get those bookings in as soon as possible before rooms sell out.

Want to head out of UAE? Enjoy a cheeky getaway with one of these holiday deals.

Staying at home to celebrate the occasion? You will be able to watch all the UAE National Day celebrations on Friday, December 2 on all local TV channels.

Images: Social and supplied