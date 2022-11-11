Celebrate the UAE…

The United Arab Emirates is turning 51 on December 2, 2022, and to celebrate in true Dubai fashion, there are going to be celebratory fireworks taking place around the city that you don’t want to miss.

Besides this, there will of course be a jam-packed lineup of events, retail promotions, concerts, and family-friendly activities. And, remember, we will also get a public holiday, though this is yet to be announced officially by the UAE government.

Here’s where you can watch the fireworks in Dubai on UAE National Day

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Retail and entertainment destination on Palm Jumeirah is celebrating UAE National Day with fireworks on Friday, December 2 at 9pm. You will be able to see the glittering performance from both the East and West end of The Pointe. Pick a restaurant or a cafe outdoors so you can enjoy a treat as you soak in the event. It will be paired with the record-breaking fountain show.

@thepointepalm

Dubai Festival City Mall

Located in Festival City, this family destination will be hosting fireworks on Friday, December 2. There will be a live performance of the UAE National anthem at Festival Bay and a stunning IMAGINE show with water fountains, lights and lasers. Additionally, visitors can enjoy roaming entertainment including traditional bands and drumming acts. While you’re here, make sure you check out Vibes by The Bay for some shopping and to indulge in some food.

The time for the fireworks will be confirmed closer to the date.

@dubaifestivalcitymall

Global Village

The multicultural family destination has plenty to keep visitors busy, so much so that you will want to keep returning to see it all. There are fireworks every night over the weekend and we are sure they will go big on UAE National Day. Expect fireworks, entertainment and much more. For more things to do at Global Village, visit this link here.

@globalvillageuae

Make sure you bookmark this page as we will update it as and when we hear of venues celebrating with fireworks on UAE National Day.

Images: Supplied / Social