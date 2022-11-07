We have a few days off, so make the most of the break…

Wondering how you’re going to spend the fast-approaching National Day holidays? There are a number of countries that are a mere few hours away from the UAE which are perfect for a cheeky getaway.

Here are some great holiday deals to check out this UAE National Day.

Capital Travel

Tbilisi, Georgia

Never been to Tbilisi? The capital of Georgia, which is nestled between the North and South Caucasus Mountains, is a perfect and quick getaway over National Day. From only Dhs1,1999 per person, travellers can enjoy all that the city has to offer with return flights (economy), four-star hotel accommodation with breakfast and return airport transfer. Explore historical architecture, and relaxing spa experiences, shopping and more.

Krakow, Poland

With medieval architecture, the city is home to many cultural attractions. Escape the cosmopolitan city of UAE and enjoy the rich history of Poland by touring castles and exploring the city square in Krakow. From only Dhs2,299 per person, travellers can enjoy all that Krakow has to offer along with return flights in economy, four-star hotel accommodation inclusive of breakfast and return airport transfer.

Bucharest, Romania

Housing the colossal Palace of Parliament and the outdoor Village Museum, visitors can enjoy greenery paired with rural buildings while exploring the old town’s rich history. Romania is a lovely destination for travellers to visit and appreciate its past. From only Dhs1,799 per person for four days travellers get a return flight (economy), four-star hotel accommodation inclusive of breakfast plus an airport transfer.

For more information on these locations visit capitaltravel.ae

Dnata Travel

Prague, Czech Republic

The Four Seasons Hotel located in the old town of Prague offers stunning views of Prague Castle and the Charles Bridge. Starting from Dhs7,819 per person, travellers can enjoy a bed and breakfast in a Grand Renaissance Room – which is the largest guest room in the hotel and a return flight.

Balaclava, Mauritius

For a more tropical getaway with pristine beaches and a beautiful marine park, head to Mauritius. It is a fantastic, family-friendly option for travellers wanting to relax and recuperate. Your stay at the Intercontinental Resort (15 minutes from Turtle Bay) for three nights and flights will cost Dhs10,981.

Hambantota, Sri Lanka

Practice your golf swing or take a dip into one of the three pools available at the Shangri-La Hambantota. Located in the South of Sri Lanka, this hotel has a whole host of amenities to take advantage of and is only approximately 40 kilometres away from the Udawalawe National Park. For a three-night stay inclusive of flights and bed and breakfast, prices start from Dhs7,864 per person.

For more information on these locations visit dnatatravel.com

Musafir

Singapore

A four-night stay in Singapore with breakfast, a night safari, a ticket to Gardens by the Bay, Flower Dome and Cloud Forest, as well as flights and airport transfer, will cost as little as Dhs4,499 per person. Sounds like a fantastic excuse to trade in one cosmopolitan city for another.

Almaty, Kazakstan

Cultural adventures, incredible sights and luscious greenery await you in Almaty, Kazakstan. Your trip is inclusive of a fantastic itinerary, breakfast, flights as well as an English-speaking guide who will take you through all of the rich fantastic scenery and culture of Kazakstan. Prices start from Dhs2,299.

Bangkok and Pattaya, Thailand

Visit two of Thailand’s most famous cities – Bangkok and Pattaya with this trip from Musafir. You will start off your journey with a trip to Bangkok after which you will be transferred to the lovely city of Pattaya – a fun and vibrant city that offers a wide variety of activities to enjoy. From bar hopping or exploring the stunning temples, Thailand is truly an epic tropical beauty. From Dhs3,299 per person, travellers will be well looked after with flights, accommodation and city transfers and tours.

For more information on these locations visit musafir.com