Spend your holiday with a relaxing getaway…

With UAE National Day just around the corner; it’s time to start thinking about how you and your loved ones will be spending the special occasion. Spend time with family and catch the fireworks in Dubai, enjoy the grand celebrations in the capital or enjoy the public holiday at a hotel with one of the very many staycation deals across the UAE.

Here are 10 UAE National Day staycation deals to take advantage of.

Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace

This National Day, the stunning Emirates Palace is offering guests a one-night stay with prices starting from Dhs2,745 from Friday, December 2 until Saturday, December 3. The stay will include a full board National Day-inspired buffet at Vendôme, live entertainment and Arabic delicacies as well as two complimentary tickets to Qasr Al Watan – the only palace in UAE you can visit.

Emirates Palace, West Corniche, Abu Dhabi, available from Dec 2 to 3, prices from Dhs2,745. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. mandarinoriental.com

Tilal Liwa Hotel

Enjoy a staycation in the desert at Tilal Liwa Hotel this UAE National Day. Enjoy an evening with belly dancers and live singers at one of the hotel’s lovely restaurants as well as access to the pool and unlimited house drinks from 11am to 10pm. Packages start from Dhs 1,149 and are all-inclusive.

Tilal Liwa Hotel, offer valid from Dec 1 to Dec 5, prices start from Dhs1,149. Tel: (0)2 894 6111 danahotels.com

Yas Island

Looking for an adventurous staycation? Head to Yas Island – THE place to be for theme parks in the UAE. Yas Island is offering guests a ‘pick your package’ with a stay-and-play offer. This means that all packages are inclusive of theme park access for the days that you stay, as well as access to Yas Beach and Cafe Del Mar. Guests will also have optimum views of the firework display that will go off at Yas Bay on December 2 at 9pm.

Yas Islands, prices subject to hotel of choice, from Dhs4,834 for 3 nights. yasisland.com

Dubai

Anantara The Palm

Save up to 25 per cent this UAE National Day using the ‘LOCALS’ when you make your reservations. Holiday packages start from as little as Dhs700 and are inclusive of breakfast for two daily, as well as 20 per cent off in restaurants and 25 per cent off on selected activities.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resorts, Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent, Dubai, offers start from Dhs700, Tel: (0)4 567 8888. anantara.com

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Valid from Wednesday, November 30 to December 5, guests are invited to enjoy 20 per cent off on selected food and beverage outlets as well as 25 per cent off on accommodation inclusive of breakfast. You and your family (two adults and two children up to six years old) will also receive four bronze tickets to see the enchanting La Perle performance.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 25 per cent off on stay from Nov 30 to Dec 5. Tel: (0)4 399 5000. marriott.com

JA The Resort

There are a number of fantastic deals at JA The Resort to enjoy this UAE National Day. Packages start from Dhs1,971 for two adults. There will also be a festive buffet taking place on December 2 for Dhs550 per person from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, offer valid from Dec 2 to Dec 3. Tel: (0)4 814 5500 jaresorthotels.com

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt is offering guests the opportunity to book their stay between December 1 and December 20 with a discount of up to 25 per cent off on all suites. Patrons can also enjoy breakfast at Brasserie du Park which is a lovely alfresco dining experience with views of the Marina. You need to book before December 1.

Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Resort, Port Saeed, 25 per cent off from December 1 to December 20. Tel: (0)4 602 1000 hyatt.com

Taj Exotica Resort and Spa

This hotel is the perfect location for a couples weekend or a family break. Offers start from Dhs1,990 and are inclusive of a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, full board and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Palm Jumeriah, offers start from Dhs1,990, valid until Dec 21. Tel: (0)4 275 4444 tajhotels.com

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

The community-focused hotel in The Greens is offering guests 20 per cent off with late and early check out. Staycation lovers can also enjoy Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages per day, which can be used at Social Company or Lah Lah. Children ages 11 and under can stay and dine for free while adults can enjoy 30 per cent off on treatments at Native Club.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 519 1111 jumeirah.com

Ajman

Zoya Health and Wellbeing Resort

This UAE National Day, Zoya invites guests to relax and rejuvenate with unmissable offers. Check-in during the National Day weekend and receive a catered program with an array of benefits. Packages start from Dhs1,076 for three-night stay from December 1 to 4 December for two guests, inclusive of all meals, as well as a myriad of well-being offers.

As part of the offer, guests will also receive an oxygen-therapy session for two, a soothing and intense deep tissue massage for two, as well as full access to the spa facilities such as a steam bath, sauna, and Turkish hammam.

Zoya Health and Well Being Resort, Al Zorah Marina, Ajman, offers start from Dhs1,076 from Dec 1 to 4. Tel: (0)6 557 65555 zoyawellbeing.com