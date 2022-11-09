And it’s opening this December…

Dubai Creek Harbour is one of the quieter corners of the city, but you may want to consider it for your next staycation with the arrival of a new five star hotel next month. Address Grand Creek Harbour will be a new five star addition to Dubai Creek, joining boutique sister brand Vida Dubai Creek Harbour.

The exterior is immediately striking – comprised of two towers on the harbour front connected by an observation bridge. Both towers, standing at 53 floors and 65 floors respectively, will offer scenic views of Old Dubai on one side and the majestic and modern new Dubai on the other. Inside, guests will be able to check-in to 223 rooms and suites, while the remaining 794 rooms will serve as serviced apartments.

As is typical of Address properties, you can expect all the five-star luxuries of a modern hotel presented in contemporary, comfortable guest rooms. The leisure aspect is a strong focus, inviting guests to switch-off and recharge at The Spa at Address, the fitness centre and the infinity pool. For family getaways, there are dedicated areas like Qix Club, Qix Teens, kids pool and splash pad, which ensure young guests are having fun from check-in to check-out.

The culinary collection includes signature restaurant, The Restaurant, a relaxed cigar lounge, an elegant lobby lounge called The Patisserie and sun-drenched Luma Pool Lounge. Guests checking-in to club rooms and suites will also benefit from use of a stylish Club Lounge.

Address Grand Creek Harbour is one of two new Emaar Hospitality properties set to open in Dubai before the end of the year. Also enhancing the city’s staycation scene is Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, an 158-room hotel and residences that will replace the iconic Dubai Yacht Club, which closed its doors in 2017.

Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, opens December 2022. Tel: (0)4 275 8888, @addressgrandcreek/