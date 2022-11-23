For the guys in your life that say all the best deals are for ladies…

There’s plenty of ladies’ nights in Dubai that offer top deals for the gals every night of the week. But now, there’s also incentives for the gents to tag along, too. From unlimited drinks to set menus, these ladies’ and gents’ nights are wallet-friendly ways to get together with your mates.

Here are 15 places you and your squad need to check out.

Monday: Akira Back

Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and a selection of upscale Japanese sharing plates on Mondays. Pick a seat indoors right by the show kitchen, or reserve a table on the terrace and make the most of the stunning views out across the Palm Jumeirah. It’s priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mondays 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Monday: Shi

If you’re needing a midweek treat, every Monday ladies can enjoy a sushi platter complete with dim sum, crispy soft-shell crab and three selected drinks for Dhs249. Men can also indulge in this Tuesday special for Dhs349.

SHI, Bluewater’s Island Dubai, Mondays, Dhs249 sushi platter and three selected drinks, Dhs349 for men. Tel: (0)4 393 9990, shirestaurant.com

Tuesday: Folly

From 6pm to 10pm on Tuesdays, you and your besties can enjoy a platter of nibbles, two hours of wine, bubbles and cocktails whilst you vibe to the tunes spun by a DJ. Ladies this will cost you Dhs195 and men pay Dhs295. If you’re feeling fancy, you can upgrade by Dhs300 for a bottle of champagne.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, ladies Dhs195, Men Dhs295, Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae

Tuesday: Lola Taberna Espa ñ ola

Pintxos, pronounced ‘pinchos’, are the perfect snack to enjoy over casual conversation with friends, and at authentic Spanish tapas bar, Lola, you can enjoy unlimited servings of them every Tuesday night. Hot and cold pintxos are on offer alongside three hours of unlimited house beverages plus a backdrop of live music, from 7pm to 10pm. For the Señoritas its Dhs149 and for the Señoritos its Dhs199.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 247 6688, lolataberna.com

Tuesday: Torno Subito

Massimo Bottura’s first restaurant outside of Italy is a playful ode to 1950s life on the Riviera, bringing La Dolce Vita to the Palm Jumeirah. On Tuesdays, there’s a dinner deal for girls and guys that offers a three-course set menu of dishes like burrata, pizza marinara and cacao e pepe, plus unlimited drinks for three hours. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Tuesday: The Grand Grill

On Tuesdays from 8pm ladies will get a three-course dinner, plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135, whereas guys can opt for all-you-can-eat chicken and ribs for Dhs120. Date night has never been so cheap.

The Grand Grill, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays from 8pm, Dhs135 for women, Dhs120 for men. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. @thegrandgrill

Tuesday: Birdcage

Open the gilded doors of Birdcage at 7pm for a special soiree. Ladies can sip on unlimited selected drinks and 30 per cent off the food menu, with men can enjoy four cocktails for Dhs159. Dance the night away to the beats of R&B DJ Bruno, elevating your ladies night experience to a new level.

Birdcage, Pullman Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 213 5827, @birdcagedubai

Wednesday: Virgin Izakaya

Perfect for a mid-week catch up, Virgin Izakaya has deals for ladies and gents from 8pm till late. For Dhs149 per señorita, you will receive 6 tokens which is redeemable on dishes or drinks from a signature menu. If you looking to bring gent’s, the same deal is available for Dhs199.

Virgin Izakaya DXB, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Tel: (0)4 589 8689, Wed 8pm till late, Dhs149 for 6 tokens, men Dhs199. @virgin.izakaya.dubai

Wednesday: Thia Skylounge

Take yourselves to the pretty Thia Skylounge every Wednesday from 7pm to midnight, where ladies can sip on four cocktails and graze on a food platter for Dhs199. For guys, it’s Dhs249 for a food platter and two cocktails.

Thia Skylounge, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 7pm to 12am, Wednesdays, Dhs199 ladies, Dhs249 gents. Tel: (04) 602 3388, @thiaskyloungedubai

Wednesday: Maiden Shanghai

Looking for a lively ladies’ night with deals for ladies and gents? Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies’ Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Wednesday: IKIGAI

There’s something for the guys and girls at IKIGAI’s. The Japanese fusion restaurant invites ladies to join for free grape between 8pm and 11pm, with gents being able to enjoy unlimited house beverages for Dhs250. It’s important to stay fuelled on ladies night – which is made easy with Dhs199 unlimited sushi.

IKIGAI, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Ladies free, men Dhs250, Tel (0)4 550 8114. @houseofqueensdxb

Thursday: Mr Miyagi’s

This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has a ladies’ night every Thursday from 6pm, with deals for guys and girls. Pick a two-hour package from 6pm to 3am and you’ll get unlimited drinks and dim sum for Dhs179 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents. There’s a discounted Dhs149 package for crew and teachers.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, 6pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs179 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Thursday: La Carnita

This Mexican-inspired restaurant in Dubai Marina invites ladies to enjoy four margaritas, daiquiris or house wines along with four bites for Dhs150. Gents are invited too – for Dhs160 they can enjoy four drinks. This is all on offer every Thursday from 6pm until late.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Marina, Thur 6pm onwards, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs160 gents. Tel: (0) 424 540 30. lacarnita.ae

Thursday: Raia Rooftop

The Analusian-meets-Moroccan themed Raia Rooftop Lounge at Taj Exotica invites everyone for a pocket-friendly dinner deal on Thursdays, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for three hours for Dhs145 plus a 30 per cent discount on food. Guys can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs245.

Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs145 ladies, Dhs245 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com

Friday: Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge

Start your weekend right with Dream Catchers evening brunch at one of the best al fresco dining destinations. Assemble your squad and throw on your beach-glam attire for an evening of greek-Mediterranean tapas dishes, including garlic prawns, Caprese salad and unlimited house beverages and selected cocktails. From 7pm to 10pm, it’s Dhs299 if your are a lady and Dhs349 for gents.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeriah, East Crescent Rd, 7pm to 10pm, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 455 6677, Evening brunch Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 for men, www.sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Images: Provided and social