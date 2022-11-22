Credit cards at the ready…

Dubai’s three-day super sale is back this weekend, bringing you up to 90 per cent off on all your favourite brands. From Friday, November 25 to 27, you can snap up the best bargains on over 500 brands from lifestyle to electronics, fashion, beauty and more.

The Dubai Super Sale runs across the city at several of our favourite shopping outlets including Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta and so much more.

It’s Christmas (shopping) time in the city…

Some of the great deals include up to 75 per cent off Balman, Aspesi and Alessandro Dell Acqua and 90 per cent off at La Senza, Gant and Arrow. At Abercrombie & Fitch or Hollister, you can buy an item and get your second at half-price, or upgrade your footwear with up to 50 per cent off Kipling, Clarks, and Birkenstock.

For fans of perfumes, purchase a lovely new scent with V Perfumes and Bin Kamal Perfumes and get up to 90 per cent off. This is also the perfect opportunity to spruce up your home with up to 90 per cent off on Simply Kitchen, Danube, Home Centre, or 70 per cent off at Pottery Barn.

Spending big bucks? Head on over to Dubai Festival City Mall and when you spend Dhs1,000 between Friday, November 25 and 27 you stand the chance to win a gift card worth Dhs30,000.

More shopping deals

Remember, there are plenty of White Friday sales in Dubai taking place until the end of the month giving you the chance to save even more this week. From Amazon to noon, Carrefour and more, you have ample places to satisfy the shopaholic in you.

For more information about the 3-Day Super Sale in Dubai, visit 3daysupersale.com or on their social channels @StyledbyDubai and @CelbrateDubai

Images: Unsplash and supplied