Attention all shoppers…

If you need a cue to start your Christmas shopping or you’re just an avid bargain hunter then listen up: there are a number of crazy sales, discounts and bargains you can’t afford to miss out on this week. From Amazon to noon, Carrefour and more, you have ample of places to satisfy the shopaholic in you.

Here are the White Friday sales in Dubai you don’t want to miss.

Amazon

When: Until Monday, November 28

Amazon shoppers will be able to enjoy 70 per cent off a huge range of products as part of Amazon’s White Friday sale. Customers will be able to enjoy eight amazing days of savings across electronics, sports, beauty, fashion, kitchen, home and more. Some of the brands you will be able to get iconic savings on include Samsung, Lenovo, Nutricook, L’Oreal, Michael Kors and much more. So, get your credit cards ready, and make sure to fill up your stockings early this Christmas.

Shop on amazon.ae

Noon

When: Until Sunday, November 27

This November, Noon is bringing back its annual Yellow Friday sale where avid shoppers will be able to indulge in a whole week of fabulous offers. Get your paws on the tech or wardrobe items you have had your eyes on.

Shop on noon.com

Carrefour

When: Until Saturday, November 26

One of our favourite supermarkets that always ensure we get bang for our buck is also holding major offers and sales until Saturday, November 26. Laptops, tablets and TVs are up to 40 per cent off, with discounts on video games, consoles and smartphones going up to 50 per cent off. Want to get ahead of your Christmas shopping, head on over to Carrefour this week.

Carrefouruae.com

Ace Hardware

If you’re looking to spice up your garden or do some cool DIY projects, then make sure you take advantage of the incredible deals that are on offer at Ace Hardware. Pimp up your garden ready for the winter months with up to 50 per cent off on outdoor furniture and 30 per cent off BBQs. The sale ends on Thursday, November 24.

aceuae.com

White November with POPC.com

When: Until Wednesday, November 30

Enjoy 15 per cent off on POPC till the end of November. POPC offers quality apparel and wall art which has been designed by local artists. All products are custom-made, empowering upcoming artists to sell their quirky and original designs through the online platform.

Shop on popc.com

Images: Provided, Social and Unsplash