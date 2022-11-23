We’d been dreaming of a White Friday travel sale…

Joining the credit card teasing range of White and Black Friday sales (typically on or around Friday, November 25) already announced, the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad Airways will be ‘taking off’ sizeable chunks of their ticket prices to key routes, as part of a post-Thanksgiving flash sale.

(All prices quoted below are return adult fares, with all taxes included but subject to Ts and Cs)

Pins in a map

The festive fare slash means you could enjoy the glamour and spice of Mumbai from just Dhs895 in economy and Dhs3,995 in business; or fancy taking a Yuletide bite of the cinnamon-spice Big Apple? Fares to New York will be available from a very merry Dhs3,995.

Maybe London is next on your travel wish list? Shopping on Oxford Street, passing on your best wishes to the new King (or Rishi), eating inexplicably bland food. All of these thrilling itinerary ticks and more are made available for less with Etihad’s sale fare of Dhs2,595 in economy (Dhs14,995 for business).

Or perhaps it’s Istanbul that’s reeling in your wanderlust? Home to ‘all the kebabs’, the stunning Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque, and opportunities to reclaim follicular real estate on your head — with return tickets priced from Dhs1,995.

Regulations

You can find the full sale price details below, and remember even though you won’t have to wear masks or get a PCR done for travel through Abu Dhabi Airport or to travel on Etihad planes, you may have to for your final destination. You can check requirements, as well as book tickets on etihad.com or via the Etihad app.

Economy Class sale fares

Business Class sale fares

Always check visa requirements for your end destination and transit points,