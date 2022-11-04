It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go…

From Wednesday, November 23 to January 8 the Mobility District, Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai will transform into a magical winter wonderland which will be lined with traditional, chalet-styled Christmas markets, pine trees, as well as fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station.

It will all begin with a dazzling ceremony on Friday, December 9 – the official kick-off of the Winter City where a spectacular 16-metre tree will be lit up. It will also feature the second edition of Expo 2020’s Mrs Claus Christmas show, which will take place from Tuesday, December 20 to 29.

The seasonal sparkle doesn’t end there. Families can also enjoy zip-lining pursuits, gingerbread, wreath and ornament-making workshops. There will also be a toy factory where you can customise teddy bears. Make sure you visit Santa’s Grotto for hot chocolate, mulled wine and mince pies that are sure to delight your palate.

If you didn’t know, Expo City is now a pet-friendly destination so the whole family can get involved with designated stations offering your fur babies complimentary water and treats.

That’s not all, children aged six to 12 can join in the action-packed Winter Camp which will include unique indoor and outdoor activities during the themed two-week affair. Running from December 12 to 23 from 9am to 2pm (Monday to Friday), little ones are encouraged to join in on the fun, where all of the pavillions will be hosting fun and informative classes.

Prices will vary according to daily or weekly bookings with early drop-off and late pickup options.

That’s not all…

The Winter City will also be a celebration of the FIFA World Cup with a family-friendly Fan City, that will offer 50 days of festivities to capture the spirit of the season. It will also be marking 51 years since the UAE’s founding with a National Day commemoration celebration running from November 30 to December 2 where a special concert will be held on December 2.

Expo City, November 23 to January 8, expocity.com