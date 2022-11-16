What’s better than a Fan Zone to watch the World Cup?

Excited for the FIFA World Cup? Watch the matches for free at these cool fan zones in Dubai.

Here are all of the fan zones in Dubai that are offering free entry for the FIFA World Cup

Barasti Beach Stadium, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Popular sports bar Barasti is screening every game on a huge screen at their epic fan zone on the beach. Fans can expect live BBQ stations, food counters, flame throwers, laser shows, incredible drink deals, games, and entertainment. Entry to the fan zone is free with tables and seating on a first come first serve basis but if you the best seats in the house reserved for you, pay Dhs350 upfront and receive the full amount back on food and drinks.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai, Nov 20 to Dec 18, free entry first come first serve or Dhs350 fully redeemable to reserve. @barastibeach

The Beach Stadium, JBR

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is going all out this winter with four licensed areas dedicated to football fans. The four areas include The Beach, Tiger Bar, Wavebreaker, and the private garden. From a mega-screen on the beach and a backdrop of Ain Dubai to a private garden, and even live BBQ stations, the hotel has somewhere for all kinds of football fans, even the little ones. The hotel will soon be sharing an exciting entertainment program which will run throughout the duration of the games, including live music and kids’ activities.

The Walk JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, Free entry. Minimum spend may apply and pre-booking required. Nov 20 to Dec 18. Tel:(0)4 318 2319. dubaithewalk.hilton.com @wavebreaker_jbr

Bla Bla

The giant screens at the beach bar and pool, live entertainment as well as special drinks and food offers make Bla Bla the ultimate location for footie fans. With the laid-back atmosphere of the beach bar accompanied by a stunning view of Ain Dubai, enjoy the game while you take a dip in the pool. Entry is free until the quarterfinals, where a fully redeemable entry fee will apply.

Blak Bla, The Beach JBR, Nov 20 to Dec 18. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae, @blabladubai

Images: Supplied