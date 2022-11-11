Help a good cause and explore the conservation reserve one step at a time…

It’s finally the season when we can work out outdoors again, and if there’s one sporting event to take part in – make it the Al Maha Charity Fun Run.

Now in its eighth edition, Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa in association with Al Jalila Foundation is holding its annual fundraiser to support charities in Africa and the Middle East.

The Al Jalila Foundation is one of the many incredible not-for-profit organizations in Dubai. They specialise in providing medical treatment for individuals who are unable to afford quality medical care. The organization also provides scholarships for Emiratis which aids in nurturing home-grown medical professionals.

The 10-kilometre fun run will be held at the stunning Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve on Saturday, December 10 from 3pm. Participants are invited to experience a unique trek across the captivating scenes of the desert. It will cost Dhs100 per participant.

Scheduled to begin during the gorgeous afternoon sunshine, participants can walk, jog or run at their own pace while enjoying the picturesque views of the conservation and nature. Leave the anxiety behind as after every short interval during the race, there are field guides stationed to assist you should you need it.

Your race passes along the enchanting track that ends at the desert event site and as the sun sets between the dunes, participants will enjoy post-race refreshments and a prize-giving ceremony.

The winner of the race will snap up a one-night stay (full board) at the resort. There will also be a raffle draw held where you stand a chance to win prizes like a staycation, day packages and more.

If you are interested in joining the Al Maha Charity Fun Run, register by emailing linus.saberon@luxurycollection.com

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Ain Road. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, Dhs100 registration fee per person, December 10 from 3pm. aljalilafoundation.com

Images: Supplied and Unsplash