Say farewell to the queues…

Travelling can be fun except for those pesky lines at immigration. However, Emirates airline has come up with an opportunity which will soon allow international travellers the opportunity to speed up their airport experience by consenting to the use of biometric data.

The move was announced by Emirates and is a collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) and the airline. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA in Dubai, and Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer.

This is the first agreement of its kind globally and the partnership between the two entities is an effort to further improve the innovative and digitally focused travel experience of Dubai visitors.

The agreement will help improve passenger traffic procedures inside Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 and will ensure a faster and more efficient airport experience. Both, travellers who arrive in Dubai as their final destination and passengers transferring to connecting flights will be able to benefit.

Travellers will be able to breeze through Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 Check-In, lounges, boarding and immigration as the AI system will be able to recognise their unique facial features. It will link to their passport for instant identity verification. The biometric system was previously enjoyed by UAE residents and GCC nationals, but now international passengers will be able to avail of the service in 2023.

How do you sign up? You need to provide your official consent which can be done by a couple of clicks through the Emirates app, at Emirates self-check-in kiosks, or in person at Emirates check-in desks.

This is just one of the very many ways to enjoy a smooth travelling experience with Emirates. Other methods include the home check-in service, availing of the self-check-in kiosk, checking in online 48 hours before your flight, dropping off your luggage the night before travel and using the Emirates app to get all your updated flight information.

Images: Emirates